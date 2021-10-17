Birth Announcements

At the Oct 7 meeting, (Humboldt County) Planning Commissioners suggested the Board of Supervisors impose a moratorium on cannabis permitting. Discussion was driven by complaints from throughout the county, including an outcry against a proposed grow at Kneeland, where over 750 have signed up in opposition. Problems include proposed rain and well water diversion from drought-stricken watersheds and from neighbors already facing serious water scarcity, as witnessed by heavy traffic of trucks hauling water to grows. For the first time ever, a Freshwater creek tributary, which was a former fisher habitat, has turned bone dry, after grows moved in upstream; Fish and Wildlife and the Water Resources Board appear unconcerned. Panoramic views would be replaced by a sea of water tanks and lighted grow huts. As experienced already, the area would suffer further from road and traffic problems, cannabis stench, and the presence of people of unknown character attracted to grows, as well as from reckless, road-raging drivers.

