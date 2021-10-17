Rams vs. Giants matchups: Look for Matthew Stafford to spread ball around

Mike Glennon vs Himself (If Daniel Jones Is Held Out With A Concussion) Before last week this game was a sneaky interesting matchup. Daniel Jones was looking like a competent quarterback, scoring the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus passing grade this year. He got there by finally protecting the football (Only two turnovers this year), but also showing off his ability to make big plays. His intended air yards per attempt is 9.4 yards, which is not only the highest of his career but puts him in the neighborhood of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady (when it comes to pushing the ball down the field, at least). Jones’ improvement can also be attributed to the weapons the Giants added in the offseason. Most notably Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO