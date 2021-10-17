CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. Giants matchups: Look for Matthew Stafford to spread ball around

 6 days ago

Robert Woods was Matthew Stafford’s main receiver in the Rams’ last game, but...

2021 NFL MVP: Cardinals' Kyler Murray jumps to No. 3, Rams' Matthew Stafford takes the lead

With over a third of the 2021 NFL regular season already gone, the betting market has picked Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen as the 2021 NFL MVP Award favorites. While these quarterbacks are certainly deserving, the PFF data suggests that the betting favorite should be Matthew Stafford, who laps the field due to his superior efficiency stats. In addition, the stats also show that Patrick Mahomes remains a strong candidate to bring home the hardware despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ recent slapstick performances.
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford is Playing at a MVP Level

The biggest move that the Los Angeles Rams made last offseason was the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, not only was it a big move, it was also a risky one. The team already had a serviceable quarterback in Jared Goff. They had shown that they can win with him, making the Super Bowl in 2018. As 2019 and 2020 showed though, Goff alone could only take them so far.
Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford: ‘I loved my time in Detroit’

The Detroit Lions will square off with an all-time great of the franchise when they take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. You maybe have heard of him. He’s Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent 12 seasons in Detroit,...
Rams' Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has 'Been Better Than I Thought' He'd Be

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford has exceeded expectations since being acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade. "He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good," McVay told reporters. "I've been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he's doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him."
How the Rams’ offense has changed under Matthew Stafford

A new challenge awaits the New York Giants this week as they look to avoid a 1-5 start and potentially fall four games back in the NFC East. They take on a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Rams, a team the Giants lost to last season by a final score of 17-9 in Week 4. The Giants had opportunities to win that game, but a late interception thrown by Daniel Jones sealed New York’s fate.
Key Matchups: Los Angeles Rams At New York Giants

Mike Glennon vs Himself (If Daniel Jones Is Held Out With A Concussion) Before last week this game was a sneaky interesting matchup. Daniel Jones was looking like a competent quarterback, scoring the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus passing grade this year. He got there by finally protecting the football (Only two turnovers this year), but also showing off his ability to make big plays. His intended air yards per attempt is 9.4 yards, which is not only the highest of his career but puts him in the neighborhood of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady (when it comes to pushing the ball down the field, at least). Jones’ improvement can also be attributed to the weapons the Giants added in the offseason. Most notably Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.
Rams coach Sean McVay regrets how he handled Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade with Lions

If he could have a do-over, Sean McVay would handle Jared Goff's offseason trade to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford differently. "I wish there was better, clearer communication," McVay told reporters Monday, via ESPN. "To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn't be totally accurate in that. I'll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt."
Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker wants to intercept Matthew Stafford, have him sign ball

In their three seasons together, Tracy Walker saw plenty of good and some bad from Matthew Stafford. And as they get ready to face each other as opponents for the first time Sunday, Walker said he picked up some tells from his former quarterback that he hopes will help the 0-6 Detroit Lions get their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Rams.
Matthew Stafford happy with Rams, won't slam Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- While winning mostly eluded Matthew Stafford during his 12 seasons with Lions, the quarterback still has positive feelings about his time in Detroit, even after his career was rejuvenated by a trade to the Los Angeles Rams. Going into his first game against the franchise that...
NFL

