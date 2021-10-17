Chargers vs. Ravens matchups: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson could light it up

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) aren't out of the AFC South picture yet, but they sure could use a win to stay in it on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1). Lamar Jackson has given a herculean effort to keep the Ravens atop the AFC North, but he needs to keep producing to keep pace with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Caesars Sportsbook currently lists the total passing yards over-under for his counterpart, Colts QB Carson Wentz, at 224.5 yards. Amid Indianapolis' struggles this season, Wentz has only failed to hit that number once in four games.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO