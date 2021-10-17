CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

5G Drones Help Firefighters See From the Sky Above

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skbBO_0cTqO1SY00

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link.

We have brought you many articles on the various applications of drones. Now, we're here to talk about drones that help first responders when fighting fires. These drones are 5G and they act as firefighters’ eyes in the sky.

The specialized drones even use thermographic cameras that can help them see through the smoke to find injured or vulnerable individuals and quickly and efficiently rescue them. They are extremely reliable and a key asset to firefighters.

Now, you must be curious as to what other aspects of science, engineering, and technology are involved in the manufacture of these drones. You’ll have to watch the video to find out how these drones are developed and how they are guaranteed to never fail during their crucial missions.

We will also let you know that these firefighting drones can fly for 24 hours straight in any weather condition and reach heights of 147 feet (45 meters).

Have we piqued your curiosity yet? Are you eager to see these firefighting drones in action? Do you want to witness how well they work and what results they deliver? Do you want to see fires from their point of view? Then, do not miss this video that showcases the latest footage of firefighting drones.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Fraudsters Pulled Off a $35 Million Bank Heist by Cloning the Director's Voice

A court document revealed by Forbes shows an elaborate bank heist that took place in Dubai, U.A.E. in early 2020. The fraud went on like the following. A bank manager received a call from a director he was quite familiar with. The director claimed the company was about to make an acquisition and needed the bank to authorize some transfers amounting to $35 million. The bank manager even had inbox emails from the director and a lawyer responsible for the deal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Firefighting#Firefighters
Phys.org

Looking out for waterbirds from high above

UNSW's annual waterbird survey—a unique dataset that allows scientists to monitor more than 50 species, and assess the health of rivers and wetlands—kicked off in early October. Even though it's all a little bit different to previous years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team has already made interesting observations onboard the small plane that's taking them across huge parts of Australia in search of waterbirds.
ANIMALS
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile Is Challenging U.S. Dominance

As we reported last week, Russia recently announced that it had successfully launched its new 3M22 Zircon, or Tsirkon, (NATO designation SS-N-33) hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine. The term hypersonic typically refers to craft that travel at speeds of Mach 5 or greater, that is, five times the speed of sound, which is 1,125 feet per second (343 meters per second) at sea level and temperatures of 20 °C (68 °F).
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Failed Russian Satellite Falls to Earth Over the US Skies

As astronomy enthusiasts in the U.S. were gazing at the skies to observe the Orionid meteor shower, residents in Michigan and neighboring states witnessed a different kind of fireball falling back to Earth. The slow burn may have looked like a meteor, however, it was confirmed to be a Russian satellite that had reentered the atmosphere, CNET reported.
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies Commit to Serving the Commercial Drone Market Together

CLEVELAND & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Constant Aviation, one of the country’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses (MROs), has renewed its partnership with Robotic Skies, a global marketplace for drone maintenance services, to support a next-generation aviation sector: Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The continuing partnership positions Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies at the forefront of these fast-emerging markets.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Our Solar System Might be Surrounded by a 'Giant Magnetic Tunnel'

Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory/Villa Elisa telescope/ESA/Planck Collaboration/Stellarium/Jennifer West via University of Toronto. Our entire solar system might be surrounded by an enormous magnetic tunnel. An astronomer from the University of Toronto, Jennifer West, believes that two objects in space that were previously thought to be separated are, in fact, connected by rope-like filaments that can be viewed in radio waves, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy