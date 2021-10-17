5G Drones Help Firefighters See From the Sky Above

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link.

We have brought you many articles on the various applications of drones. Now, we're here to talk about drones that help first responders when fighting fires. These drones are 5G and they act as firefighters’ eyes in the sky.

The specialized drones even use thermographic cameras that can help them see through the smoke to find injured or vulnerable individuals and quickly and efficiently rescue them. They are extremely reliable and a key asset to firefighters.

Now, you must be curious as to what other aspects of science, engineering, and technology are involved in the manufacture of these drones. You’ll have to watch the video to find out how these drones are developed and how they are guaranteed to never fail during their crucial missions.

We will also let you know that these firefighting drones can fly for 24 hours straight in any weather condition and reach heights of 147 feet (45 meters).

Have we piqued your curiosity yet? Are you eager to see these firefighting drones in action? Do you want to witness how well they work and what results they deliver? Do you want to see fires from their point of view? Then, do not miss this video that showcases the latest footage of firefighting drones.