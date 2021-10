Even if you haven’t been flying much these past two years, chances are you’ve been shopping, filling up on gas, ordering take out, renting a car, taking Uber or Lyft—or performing some of the other myriad activities that can earn you frequent flier miles and hotel and credit card points. And while you have been accruing them, you’ve probably had fewer opportunities to redeem them, which means they are languishing in your accounts, inching towards a potential expiration date. Don’t let them go to waste: Miles and points are worth more than you think when you put them to smart use....

