CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Taylor’s blunder leads to Austin Riley’s walk-off single as Braves beat Dodgers 3-2

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

After a base running blunder by Chris Taylor in...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
FanSided

3 Dodgers players who won’t be back in 2022

These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Austin Riley
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Herald-Palladium

Riley's game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA (AP) — A couple of clutch swings from breakout slugger Austin Riley got the underdog Atlanta Braves off to a fast start in the NL Championship Series. Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Saturday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Braves’ Rosario walk-off single secures 2-0 NLCS lead

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits […]
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Braves again walk-off Dodgers, take 2-0 lead in NLCS

ATLANTA — Max Scherzer fatigued early, Julio Urías faltered late, and when Kenley Jansen couldn’t strand an inherited runner in the ninth inning, the Dodgers fell into a 2-0 hole against the Braves in the NL Championship Series. Eddie Rosario delivered the Braves’ second straight walk-off hit, lining a ball...
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers hammered by Braves, face elimination in NLCS

Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
MLB
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Braves’ National Anthem Controversy

The Atlanta Braves are World Series-bound for the first time in more than 20 years, as the NL East champions defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Saturday night. Atlanta bested Los Angeles in six games in the National League Championship Series. The Braves were the superior team for the vast majority of the series, getting timely hit after timely hit, while the Dodgers consistently struggled in big moments.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy