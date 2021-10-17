Chris Taylor’s blunder leads to Austin Riley’s walk-off single as Braves beat Dodgers 3-2

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked poised to be the team that would finally put up a bid for back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers looked the part before the season began. Their chances looked better than ever when they added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner via midseason trade. And after...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
As a result of last night’s win, the ‘stros get to sit back and watch Atlanta and Los Angeles conclude the NLCS this weekend. Here are 10 reasons Landry Locker would like to see the Braves beat LA and send the Dodgers packing.
ATLANTA (AP) — A couple of clutch swings from breakout slugger Austin Riley got the underdog Atlanta Braves off to a fast start in the NL Championship Series. Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Saturday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits […]
ATLANTA — Max Scherzer fatigued early, Julio Urías faltered late, and when Kenley Jansen couldn’t strand an inherited runner in the ninth inning, the Dodgers fell into a 2-0 hole against the Braves in the NL Championship Series. Eddie Rosario delivered the Braves’ second straight walk-off hit, lining a ball...
Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
The Atlanta Braves are World Series-bound for the first time in more than 20 years, as the NL East champions defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Saturday night. Atlanta bested Los Angeles in six games in the National League Championship Series. The Braves were the superior team for the vast majority of the series, getting timely hit after timely hit, while the Dodgers consistently struggled in big moments.
The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
The Atlanta Braves eked out a second straight walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 2 on Sunday night, this one by a score of 5-4 (box score). As a result, Atlanta now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0. In Saturday's Game 1, Austin Riley provided the walk-off...
