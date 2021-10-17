Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

Hello, my name is Scott Skoglund. I am your school nurse. Parents and staff call me “Scott” and students call me “Nurse Scott”. I am here to support you and the physical, mental, and nutritional health of your children in a safe environment so they can be at their best to have fun and learn. By working with parents and guardians who know and love their children more than anyone else, I am best prepared to support their children when they are at school. These are challenging times so please know I want to be a resource for your family. Please email, call, or text if you have a question, want to double check something, or are looking for help to find access to health care, immunizations, mental health supports, food, or emergency housing.

