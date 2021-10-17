CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Kyle Richards is shocked her character didn't die in 'Halloween Kills'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ve5Hl_0cTqNEsx00
Kyle Richards.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

  • Spoilers ahead for "Halloween Kills," if you haven't figured that out by the headline.
  • Richards talked to Insider about her character surviving Michael Myers.
  • She admits she flipped through the script when she first got it to learn her character's fate.

Kyle Richards, who played 8-year-old Lindsay Wallace in 1978's "Halloween" back in her child actor days, reprised the role in "Halloween Kills" (out now in theaters and available on Peacock) and surprisingly was not part of the movie's large body count of Michael Myers victims.

In the movie, Lindsay is one of a handful of survivors who gets together every Halloween to reflect on Myers terrorizing Haddonfield decades ago. But in "Kills" Lindsay finds herself face-to-face with the bogeyman.

Richards, who is known best now as a cast member on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," delivers an impressive performance as a tough, nose ring-wearing woman who holds her own against the horror legend, even almost tearing off his mask.

Insider chatted with Richards about reprising her role, her shock that she didn't die in the movie, and if we'll see her in the upcoming third "Halloween" movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1sVx_0cTqNEsx00
Kyle Richards in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

I have to admit, I assumed you would get a quick death at the hands of Michael Myers, maybe even the first of the movie. But there is some meat in this role. You had to have been excited.

Yeah, I was really excited to go back to my first love, which is acting.

So when you get the script, do you flip right through it to see when you'd get killed off?

Of course! I went to the last page I was on to see if I was dead or alive. [ Laughs .] I was curious if this was just going to be a cameo, so I was really happy to have a significant enough role to really sink my teeth into and be able to show that I'm really an actor and this is what I do.

Were you shocked that you didn't die?

I was very happy! [ Laughs. ] Nobody wants to die, in life or in the movies.

Who came up with the nose ring?

Thank you for seeing that! That was me. That was a character choice. And you are the first person that has mentioned it. I thank you because it was so annoying. I was like, "Ugh, I have to put this thing on," and then people said to me afterwards that they didn't even notice it. I was like, "Oh, great!"

It's subtle, which I liked. It's not like you went crazy and gave her tattoo sleeves. This just gave a little edginess to her.

Yeah. I was thinking about my character after all these years of being terrorized by Michael Myers. I really had to think about who this person is and who does she grow into as an adult after what she's gone through. She never left Haddonfield. I mean, what is wrong with this woman? [ Laughs .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vlulp_0cTqNEsx00
8-year-old Kyle Richards in 1978's "Halloween."

Compass

Seriously.

Why didn't she get the hell out? But she's bonded with these people in this small town and I felt she had to have some edge to her. I really thought about her backstory - if she's married or divorced, what does she do for a living - and that's part of the fun.

When you're eight years old you're not thinking about that. Back then I was just remembering my lines and showing up and doing my job. When I'm supposed to cry, I cry and when I'm supposed to be scared, I'm scared. But you aren't really thinking about your characters. So this time around it was fun to get into that.

Well, Lindsay is not gone. She survived Michael Myers once again. Do you think we'll see her in the third movie, "Halloween Ends"?

I don't know. This is the first time I'm even talking about me not dying. [ Laughs .]

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

