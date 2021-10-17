CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

A closer look at 5 of the wider issues after Manchester United lose at Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWd3T_0cTqN6uO00

Manchester United got a key run off to an embarrassing start as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were humbled 4-2 at Leicester.

Already under pressure before that loss, things do not get any easier for the Red Devils as Atalanta arrive in the Champions League on Wednesday before Liverpool come to town next Sunday.

Trips to Tottenham and Atalanta follow before an Old Trafford clash with Manchester City sends them into the November international break.

Heading into this unenviable run, the PA news agency takes a look at what went wrong at Leicester and some of the wider issues at United.

Porous defence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuZMt_0cTqN6uO00
Harry Maguire (left) and Kelechi Iheanacho battled for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The best teams are built on solid foundations and United have managed to keep just one clean sheet over their last 19 matches in all competitions. That shutout came in the first of four matches that summer signing Raphael Varane and captain Harry Maguire have managed to start together. The former was injured for the trip to Leicester and the latter was rushed back to face his former club after a calf issue. Maguire’s selection raised eyebrows and led to post-match criticism that Solskjaer accepted as the rusty centre-back put in a calamitous display, with his dilly-dallying leading to Youri Tielemans’ equaliser on a day when he struggled throughout.

Lack of focus

It was not just Maguire who underperformed on Saturday – as Solskjaer pointed out, the fact goalkeeper David De Gea was United’s star man and still conceded four said everything about their performance. Paul Pogba was among those to put in a disappointing display and said “we need to change something” as they conceded “stupid goals” on a day he felt the side lacked maturity. Solskjaer believes it was less an issue of maturity and more about “focus in key moments”. That has long been a thorn in United’s side and was never as clear as when Jamie Vardy made it 3-2 just 54 seconds after the returning Marcus Rashford had equalised. Patson Daka’s late goal also highlighted their longstanding issue dealing with set pieces.

Midfield muddle

The midfield set-up has been an issue for a while, thanks in no small part to the lack of an elite defensive midfielder. Solskjaer has regularly leant on the duo of Scott McTominay and Fred, which offers defensive cover but few attacking options. Pogba and Nemanja Matic started as the midfield two at the King Power Stadium but performed poorly, looking cumbersome in possession against a sharp, hungry Leicester side. Bruno Fernandes, so impressive since joining from Sporting in January 2020, looked lost and Solskjaer has some thinking to do about the profile of his midfield and the system.

Make Ronaldo fit

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to much fanfare and lifted the mood around Old Trafford. The 36-year-old has scored five goals in his first seven appearance back at the club – an impressive return that does not disguise the fact that United have yet to get the best from him. Ronaldo has not had the service he yearns for and his lack of pressing has been well documented, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saying United’s “central players weren’t pressing so we could be patient and work the ball through the pitch”. There is no doubt that the Portuguese is a generational talent, but United need to utilise his qualities in a way that complements his team-mates. Fellow big-name arrival Jadon Sancho, Donny Van De Beek and Jesse Lingard are others that Solskjaer has yet to get the best from.

Scrutiny on Solskjaer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfcjK_0cTqN6uO00
Pressure is building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Solskjaer has had his fair share of ups and downs since coming in as Jose Mourinho’s successor in December 2018, initially on a temporary basis. The likeable 1999 treble hero has faced waves of intense pressure during that time but has had a knack of producing big performances at key times, with an impressive record against the top sides. The Norwegian, who signed a new deal until 2024 in July, has to prove that again in the coming weeks as pressure, externally at least, is mounting. United have made progress during his reign – highlighted by finishing runners-up last year in the Premier League and Europa League – but Solskjaer knows better than most how important it is to bring silverware back to Old Trafford.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards SLAM Manchester United's lack of identity after defeat at Leicester

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards both hit out at Manchester United's lack of identity and game plan following their crushing 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday. The Red Devils threw away a first-half lead to go down to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, conceding three second-half goals including one just seconds after Marcus Rashford equalised for 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jesse Lingard
goal.com

Daka breaks Premier League duck as Leicester City beat Manchester United

The Zambia international contributed a goal as the Foxes ended their four-game winless run in the league. Patson Daka came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. The 23-year-old replaced Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Red Devils#Atalanta#The Champions League#Old Trafford#Pa News Agency
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United Player Ratings as Manchester United succumb to a horrific 4-2 defeat

At the end of the game at King Power Stadium, here are our Leicester City vs Manchester United player ratings. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under pressure, he fielded yet to recover Harry Maguire against the Foxes. Both teams traded the blows before Mason Greenwood took the chance to find the back of the net. The long ranger helped them to find the first goal of the game. When it seemed that the Red Devils had finally found their feet in the game, Harry Maguire’s brain fade moment helped Leicester City to go 1-1 at the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Leicester City Play ‘Shot on Iphone Meme’ Song After Talking the Lead Against Manchester United in 15 seconds

On Matchday 8 when Manchester United travelled to King Power Stadium to lock horns against Leicester City, it was always going to be a tough match on the cards. Justifying the same, it was the Foxes who stamped their authority in the last 10 minutes to kills the game off against the Red Devils after Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka sealed the game with their respective goals in the dying moments of the game. However the fans at the Kings Power Stadium, did not just comfortably, yet taunted Manchester United socially as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sombre Paul Pogba says Manchester United 'deserved to lose' against Leicester in their latest setback - as superstar also admits his side are stuck in a rut and calls for them to 'find the right mentality'

Paul Pogba has voiced his frustration with Manchester United's defeat against Leicester, claiming his side 'deserved to lose' and insisting they need to be more 'mature' in an attempt to fix their problems. United were expected to mount a challenge for the Premier League title this season after a lavish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Leicester City v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break. Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also start. Ryan Bertrand,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anthony Martial misses out on Leicester trip after Manchester United star picks up injury while away with France, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that an injury picked up by Anthony Martial while away on international duty has ruled him out of Man United's trip to Leicester. Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that were held 1-1 by Everton before the break, with Cristiano Ronaldo brought back into the line-up having controversially been named on the bench against the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leicester City v Manchester United Live Commentary, 16/10/2021

Solskjaer also makes five changes from the draw with Everton, though three of those are enforced. Raphael Varane picked up an injury in the Nations League final, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are unavailable due to the international schedule. Maguire is fit again though, so comes in along with Pogba, Matic, Sancho and Ronaldo. McTominay starts on the bench along with Rashford, who is back after recovering from shoulder surgery.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Foxes clobber sloppy Red Devils

Leicester City made a strong statement after its tepid start to the Premier League season by doubling-up Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to move closer to its familiar top-half of the table. Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu, and Patson Daka all scored in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We need to change something': Paul Pogba voices his frustration after Manchester United's defeat at Leicester piled the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and saw them lose more ground in the title race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as Manchester United manager is under increasing pressure after his star-studded team lost more ground in the title race with a humiliating 4-2 loss at Leicester on Saturday. United were outplayed as they went three Premier League matches without a win and five points behind leaders...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy