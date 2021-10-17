FaithLife Devotional: Relentless Faith

John 12:32, “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.”. When we think about lifting someone up we think about exalting them, we might say we are giving them a boost. And honestly, we all need that boost, that encouragement, that honor from time to time. But Jesus has something far different in mind, his being lifted up will be anything but honorable. Jesus is talking about the manner in which he will die, this lifting up he references, will be on a cross. The cross was the cruelest, most painful, demoralizing and public death the Romans could come up with. The idea was to both maximize the suffering of the one being put to death and to assure the public the same would happen to them, if they crossed the Romans.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO