FaithLife Devotional: Relentless Faith

By Allen Tilley Columnist
panolawatchman.com
 6 days ago

At some point in our lives, we all face fearful situations. But if we yield to what we know is wrong, our lives will be filled with entanglements and trouble. Instead of being frail Christians who make our decisions out of fear, let’s become followers of Christ who hold firmly to...

www.panolawatchman.com

Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Take Every Opportunity

Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing. - Isaiah 40:26 (NIV) 1...
dicksonpost.com

Weekly Devotional: Beware of false prophets

“And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.” (Matthew 24:11) KJV. When Jesus spoke concerning the last days, emphasis was placed on deception. As prophecy unfolds before us, it is easy to see why. Men are of varied opinions as to what is taking place in the world....
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: The Ordinary

May the Lord answer you when you are in distress; may the name of the God of Jacob protect you. - Psalm 20:1 (NIV) Psalm 34:17-20 One night, I noticed some recurring medical symptoms that concerned me enough that I planned to call my doctor the next morning. For much of the evening, however, I was distraught — pacing the floor and imagining the worst.
kduz.com

Tuesday Morning Devotional – “Huh?”

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Brian Leering of Christ The King Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Huh?.”
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: “Show” versus “Sure”

As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead. - James 2:26 (NIV) Luke 18:9-14 In high school I outweighed my older brother Vincent by more than 35 pounds, worked out more often, and could lift significantly more weight. I considered all of this to be an advantage. One afternoon we decided to wrestle in the yard. Despite my physical size, muscle tone, and confidence, Vincent quickly beat me three times in a row. After his last victory he proclaimed, “That’s the difference between ‘show’ muscles and ‘for-sure’ muscles!”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Faith in the Community

PARKERSBURG — Casey Mellinger, left, and Alyssa Burch, right, participated in an interactive drama during Community Fall Fest at Gospel Mission Church in Parkersburg. Gospel Mission Church hosted a free community outreach event, on Saturday, that featured interactive dramas, sword fights, hayrides for children, a cakewalk, face painting, giveaways, refreshments and games. The parking lot of the church was filled with members of the church, the community and families who gathered to enjoy the festivities. (Photo by James Dobbs)
thecoastlandtimes.com

Weekly Devotion – John 12:32

John 12:32, “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.”. When we think about lifting someone up we think about exalting them, we might say we are giving them a boost. And honestly, we all need that boost, that encouragement, that honor from time to time. But Jesus has something far different in mind, his being lifted up will be anything but honorable. Jesus is talking about the manner in which he will die, this lifting up he references, will be on a cross. The cross was the cruelest, most painful, demoralizing and public death the Romans could come up with. The idea was to both maximize the suffering of the one being put to death and to assure the public the same would happen to them, if they crossed the Romans.
Washington Post

Faith in science and faith in faith

Michael Gerson’s Oct. 8 tribute to retiring National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins and his poke at evangelicals for their stand on vaccine resistance were on target [“Francis Collins and the reality of truth,” op-ed]. The struggle between science and religion became palpable in the 16th century when...
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: The Night Sky

When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established; what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them? - Psalm 8:3-4 (NRSV) 1 Corinthians 13:1-11 It was too hot to sleep in...
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Friday, October 15 - Perspective Is Everything

“For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith. Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” — 1 John 5:4-5 This past summer, I was at one...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Weekly devotional: Blessings from God do not wait

Ephesians 1:3 (ESV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in C... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
panolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: Watch what we ask for

James and John, in Mark 10:35-45, asked for chief places in Christ’s kingdom and were asked in return, “Are you asked to drink the cup that I drink?” (v. 38). The disciples, indignant with the Zebedees, were told, “Whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant” (v. 43).
theridgewoodblog.net

Faith & Family

Ridgewood NJ, A documentary about the “Rosary Priest” continues to receive major honors. PRAY: THE STORY OF PATRICK PEYTON received a Bronze Medallion at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.
Hays Daily News

Faith Notes

5K walk/run to benefit Western Plains Animal Refuge. Us 4 U, a student organization at Fort Hays State University, is co-sponsoring an event to benefit the Western Plains Animal Refuge. The 11th Annual Mutts and Monsters 5K Walk/Run and Costume Contest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday,...
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

The Fall Rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the LWML will take place Tuesday, Oct. 19 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. The theme is “I Am the Door,” John 10:9. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the rally begins at 9:30 a.m. In-gathering funds will support the Battered Women’s Shelter, which especially requests towel sets and personal hygiene items. Business will include updating the zone bylaws.
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Small Gestures

Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven. - Matthew 5:16 (NRSV) Matthew 5:13-16 In my role as a career coach for high school students, I was presenting a lesson on the importance of a positive attitude in the workplace. A student I didn’t know very well surprised me by noting my consistent positivity and asking where it came from. Without hesitation, I answered, “Jesus!”
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: A Change of Direction

The Lord will guide you always. - Isaiah 58:11 (NIV) Psalm 92:1-5 Most of my adult life has been spent in children’s ministry. I first began as a volunteer in my church, then took a full-time position. I found no greater joy than seeing children’s faces light up when they saw how God was working in their lives.
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: No Longer a Stranger

You are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are citizens with the saints and also members of the household of God. - Ephesians 2:19 (NRSV) Ephesians 2:11-22 As a bright-eyed new Christian, I believed that everything in my life would suddenly be perfect and every problem would be resolved supernaturally. No one ever spoke about the process of change that needed to happen — the old ways of thinking that needed to change and the refining that God would do in me. In church I would look around at Christians who had been believers for many years. I would listen to their experiences of hearing the voice of the Holy Spirit and walking in God’s will for their lives. I grew discouraged and felt like an outsider in a land that was not my own. I often wondered if I was even supposed to be a Christian, especially since I had once been a “Gentile” and an “unbeliever.”
wgvunews.org

Faith Hospice

NFL official Carl Paganelli joins TMS to talk about his donation to Faith Hospice, a chance to win 2 tickets to the super bowl. We talk to Carl about his life and Faith Hospice. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format...
