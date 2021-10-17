CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Bronzeville shooting: Boy, 11, shot while playing with loaded gun, Chicago police say

By Diane Pathieu
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dQpy_0cTqMhK700

An 11-year-old boy was shot in Bronzeville early Sunday morning while playing with a loaded gun, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened near 40th and King Drive just before 2 a.m.

Police said the 11-year-old boy was in the living room of a home with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old when a shot was fired.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is expected to be OK.

RELATED: Chicago shooting that killed girl, 7, was gang dispute, prosecutors say; more suspects sought by CPD

Law enforcement officials later said it appears the 8-year-old accidentally discharged the handgun, hitting the victim.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and did not provide further information about the incident.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Bronzeville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy