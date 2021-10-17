Bronzeville shooting: Boy, 11, shot while playing with loaded gun, Chicago police say
An 11-year-old boy was shot in Bronzeville early Sunday morning while playing with a loaded gun, Chicago police said. The shooting happened near 40th and King Drive just before 2 a.m. Police said the 11-year-old boy was in the living room of a home with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old when a shot was fired. The 11-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is expected to be OK. RELATED: Chicago shooting that killed girl, 7, was gang dispute, prosecutors say; more suspects sought by CPD Law enforcement officials later said it appears the 8-year-old accidentally discharged the handgun, hitting the victim. Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and did not provide further information about the incident.
Comments / 10