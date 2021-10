United Nations human rights experts urged Pakistan on Thursday to release a Christian man who was detained two years ago for insulting Islam s Prophet Muhammad and is believed to be mentally ill.Stephen Masih, who was arrested in March 2019, has yet to face trial, the experts said. He is a Pakistani jailed in Sialkot, a city in the eastern Punjab province where he lived. Masih's family has denied the blasphemy charge and said he was mentally ill. The U.N. experts also said they were concerned about the lack of medical care he has received. They said medical reviews...

UNITED NATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO