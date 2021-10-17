Who cares what the Sentinel thinks?

Everyone pays lip service to improving working conditions and guaranteeing a livable wage, but it never happens. The oligarchs are so entrenched through their lobbyists that they pay well to influence policy. It does not matter what party the working class endorses, they all do the bidding of the people who give them money to influence elections, and they are subservient to those who pay to keep them in office. What chance do we have for universal health care, free education, child care and paid vacations? The system has failed the American worker. They have lost their voice with the decline of the labor unions who were the only hope they had against a vast corporate enterprise determined to make profits at the expense of labor.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO