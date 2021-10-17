CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who cares what the Sentinel thinks?

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 7 days ago

“You mean you get paid to just, like, offer an opinion?”. Well ... yeah. Basically. When people ask me what I do for a living and I say, “I write editorials for The Sentinel,” some variation of the preceding exchange occurs, usually followed by more questions. Who decides what’s...

www.gjsentinel.com

Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Be careful what you wish for

If you really want a study of Washington County government, you have to elect people who will honestly study the issue and speak for items important to you – 51, now 50 candidates for an 11-member panel. The list reads like a Who’s who of Washington County politics. Who on that list has given to elected officials, who currently holds a county office, who used to be part of the system now under review.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Summit Daily News

Kim Langley: Students should be taught how to think, not what to think

I’m running as a member of the 4 For the Kids slate, which is four women running with the same overarching priorities. We are three concerned moms of Summit School District students and one grandmother. We have vastly different life experiences and approaches to problem-solving, but our goals for the kids are the same.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Palm Beach Interactive

Who cares about the working man?

Everyone pays lip service to improving working conditions and guaranteeing a livable wage, but it never happens. The oligarchs are so entrenched through their lobbyists that they pay well to influence policy. It does not matter what party the working class endorses, they all do the bidding of the people who give them money to influence elections, and they are subservient to those who pay to keep them in office. What chance do we have for universal health care, free education, child care and paid vacations? The system has failed the American worker. They have lost their voice with the decline of the labor unions who were the only hope they had against a vast corporate enterprise determined to make profits at the expense of labor.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Canton Daily Ledger

What are Bishops thinking? (and WWJD?)

A Catholic, I can’t explain American Bishops seeking to deny a sacrament to some people any more than I can clarify Bitcoin, the Unified Field Theory, or Cubs ownership. However, I can report on Catholics questioning Bishops’ draft to withhold Communion to politicians who won’t defy U.S. law to conform to some Bishops’ interpretation of Catholic teachings.
RELIGION
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Science
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

