The Queen has used a walking stick to attend a Westminster Abbey service, believed to be the first time she has used one at a major public event.Arriving at the service that marked the centenary of the Royal British Legion, Her Majesty was handed the stick after stepping from her state limousine. She was dressed in a long, dark blue coat with a matching hat, black gloves and shoes, and her signature handbag.She appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat for the start of the service, but used a shorter route via the poet’s yard entrance instead...

11 DAYS AGO