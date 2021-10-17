Callum Hudson-Odoi: Pressure Is Always On Chelsea to Win Games & Titles

Callum Hudson-Odoi believes the pressure is always on Chelsea to win titles like the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea are currently sitting top of the league following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening despite late, heavy, pressure from the Bees in west London.

Their credentials have increased since their European triumph in May to win their second Champions League, and now all eyes are on whether they can turn it into domestic success.

Every team is out to beat Thomas Tuchel's men, but Hudson-Odoi insists there would be pressure regardless to win the league even if they hadn't won the Champions League because of the club that Chelsea is.

What Hudson-Odoi said

Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted: "Even if we didn't win the Champions League, I think because that it's Chelsea, it's definitely high pressure at all times. The club itself speaks a lot about its history and you want to keep winning games and trying to win trophies for the club. With the Champions League it's difficult, because every team now wants to beat you and put pressure on you.

"(Teams) want to make a game fight and physical just because you've won the Champions League or because you're such a big/strong team with a history. They want to win, win every game, just like us.

"So, there is pressure to win every game possible but we always deal game-by-game and keep going from there."

