Callum Hudson-Odoi: Pressure Is Always On Chelsea to Win Games & Titles

By Matt Debono
 6 days ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi believes the pressure is always on Chelsea to win titles like the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea are currently sitting top of the league following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening despite late, heavy, pressure from the Bees in west London.

Their credentials have increased since their European triumph in May to win their second Champions League, and now all eyes are on whether they can turn it into domestic success.

Every team is out to beat Thomas Tuchel's men, but Hudson-Odoi insists there would be pressure regardless to win the league even if they hadn't won the Champions League because of the club that Chelsea is.

What Hudson-Odoi said

Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted: "Even if we didn't win the Champions League, I think because that it's Chelsea, it's definitely high pressure at all times. The club itself speaks a lot about its history and you want to keep winning games and trying to win trophies for the club. With the Champions League it's difficult, because every team now wants to beat you and put pressure on you.

"(Teams) want to make a game fight and physical just because you've won the Champions League or because you're such a big/strong team with a history. They want to win, win every game, just like us.

"So, there is pressure to win every game possible but we always deal game-by-game and keep going from there."

Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’. The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Thomas Tuchel tells Callum Hudson-Odoi 'one good game against Norwich won't prove anything'

Thomas Tuchel has laid down the gauntlet to Callum Hudson-Odoi, warning the winger that one good game against Norwich City will not prove anything. Injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who Tuchel confirmed will miss at least the next two games, could offer an opportunity to Hudson-Odoi, who made an impact as a substitute against Malmo in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel challenges Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to step up and fill Chelsea's attacking void in the wake of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner injuries after duo impressed as subs for the strikers in Europe

Thomas Tuchel has issued the clearest of challenges for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to step forward and fill Chelsea’s attacking void. Both have been frustrated by limited appearances this season but with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all injured, they can seize the chance against Norwich on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
