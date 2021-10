Lorde's chart-topping hit "Royals" is a clapping song even the most rhythmless people can follow, and that's part of what makes it special. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde shared that although she considers herself to be "more maximal" with instrumentation on the Solar Power album, "Royals" was always meant to be stripped down. "When I released 'Royals' on my SoundCloud just for free, I quickly heard from an American record company, and they were like, 'For the real version, you might need to put a bit more into it,'" she recalled, adding that her immediate response was, "Oh, this is the real version!"

