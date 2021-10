One could honestly say that The Matrix helped to change the face of pop culture forever since so many examples have been used from the movies over the years that it’s been impossible not to make some reference that has to do with them. But seeing the rooftop scene in which Trinity and Neo fought an agent and created an iconic moment is something that a lot of people still recall since it was one of the most impressive action sequences of the 90s. The moment when Neo leaned back and showed that he was just as quick as the agents was both eye-opening and jaw-dropping since this type of thing had never been seen before, and it was a style that a lot of people couldn’t fully understand. But the example that this movie gave to the world was something that would go on to spawn two more sequels and a a lot of copycats in the years to come, including an animated anthology, The Animatrix, which was pretty cool all on its own. And on top of that, we’re getting another Matrix pretty soon.

