Folks at Carlton high school walked to remember those lost to suicide and to spread awareness. Saturday marked the 13th year the community has come together for the walk. Co-organizer Meghann Levitt says the first walk had almost 100 people and that it’s continued to grow and grow since. She says, “obviously this year is a little different cause we are still in the midst of COVID but [we had] a great turn out this year."

CARLTON, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO