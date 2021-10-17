Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

Remy Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday. Daillet, 54, and his secretary -- identified as 67-year-old Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said. Daillet is also alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France in April at her mother's request. He was arrested in June over the kidnapping as he returned to France on a flight from Singapore.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO