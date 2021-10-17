CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British...

www.ftimes.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

UK legislator's slaying called act of terrorism

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England – A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
News4Jax.com

UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker's slaying

LONDON – A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said that counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation...
David Amess
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli leaders mourn UK lawmaker killed in suspected terror attack

Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum sent their condolences to the family of British lawmaker Sir David Amess on Saturday, following his murder the day before in what is believed to have been an Islamist terror attack. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that Amess was...
BBC

Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud

Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon. Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020. His death led to...
The Associated Press

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
AFP

French far-right conspiracy theorist in custody: informed source

Remy Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday. Daillet, 54, and his secretary -- identified as 67-year-old Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said. Daillet is also alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France in April at her mother's request. He was arrested in June over the kidnapping as he returned to France on a flight from Singapore.
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
