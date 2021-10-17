Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs while there was a heartwarming return to international duty for Tymal Mills as England got their T20 World Cup campaign under way by blowing away the West Indies for just 55.This was a scarcely believable start to the tournament for England in their quest to hold both World Cup trophies concurrently, with faultless fielding matched by each bowler probing away against an ill-disciplined Windies unit.Mills marked his first match in an England shirt with two for 17 – including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle top-scorer with 13 and the...

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO