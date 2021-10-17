Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia effectively ending his Ashes hopes, with Yorkshire’s Harry Brook called up as a replacement.Opener Sibley played 22 Tests before being dropped against India this summer but was handed a lifeline when he was invited Down Under with the second string Lions squad.That 14-strong group will fly out on November 4 with the senior side, provide training and warm-up opposition and shadow the early part of the tour as ready-made reserve players. But Sibley has decided not to travel.The 26-year-old, who averages 28.94 in his England career but...
