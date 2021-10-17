CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti...

www.ftimes.com

bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
NBC News

Haitian gang reportedly demands $17M in exchange for kidnapped missionaries

An armed gang is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group of American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told the newspaper that the notorious 400 Mawozo gang is asking $1 million per hostage. Quitel’s office did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on the article.
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————MYANMAR-MASS-TORTURE — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the Myanmar military has been torturing detainees across the country in a methodical and systemic way since its takeover of theâ¯government in February. The AP investigation was based on interviews with 28 people imprisoned and released in recent months, photographic evidence, sketches and letters, andâ¯testimony from three recently defected military officials. By Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 3,240 words, photos....
WSVN-TV

5 Cuban migrants in federal custody after coming ashore in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Five Cuban migrants have been taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after coming ashore in Key West. Authorities responded to a maritime smuggling event, early Tuesday morning. The migrants came ashore in a homemade raft. — Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
record-courier.com

What we know about the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

A group of 17 missionaries and family members sponsored by the Berlin-based Christian Aid Ministries was abducted after visiting an orphanage in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16. Seven women, five men and five children, all U.S. citizens and one Canadian, are being held. Christian Aid Ministries, which resumed mission work...
CBS News

Video includes purported threat from Haitian gang to kill kidnapped U.S. missionaries

A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 members of a U.S. Christian missionary group being held hostage in the lawless Caribbean nation. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, a man believed to be the leader of the "400 Mazowo" gang says he'll shoot the 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, if his group's demand for $1 million in ransom for each hostage is not met.
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrfied.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Almost two weeks since missionaries taken hostage in Haiti — Here’s what we know

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been nearly two weeks since 17 people affiliated with a Northeast Ohio missionary group were kidnapped in Haiti, and so far, efforts to negotiate with the gang holding the missionaries hostage have failed to win their release.  It was on Oct. 16 that the 17 missionaries, which includes five children, were kidnapped by a […]
Community Policy