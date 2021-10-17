Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy shows off more cosmic antics in the official launch trailer

Hulu’s newest adult animated series, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is slated to hit on November 17th and aside from the fact that the show looks amazing, this, along with the second season of Crossing Swords coming in December, should cap off a rather excellent year for adult animation on Hulu. The streamer has quietly amassed a library of content from FX’s Cake, includes new seasons of Archer, The Simpsons, American Dad, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Housebroken, and The Great North, to go along with originals like this series, Solar Opposites, and M.O.D.O.K. Sure, is it on the same scale as Netflix? Nope, but one thing we’ve learned with Ted Lasso’s success on AppleTV+, sometimes you don’t need ALL of the content, just the right amount, and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is hitting me in all the feels in this new trailer, check it out.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO