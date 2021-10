PORT ROYAL, Pa. – Ryan Godown displayed everything that’s gone into his turnaround season in this past weekend’s Speed Showcase 200 at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway. “Finishing third [Thursday] and fourth [Saturday], a lot of people would be happy with that, and I am happy,” Godown said. “There are just a few things I could have done better myself, things I screwed up. You have to learn from it, take notes, and next time do them.”

