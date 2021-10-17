CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

David Amess: MPs' security measures 'being looked at', Priti Patel says

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home secretary has said safety must be put "front and centre" following the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

David Amess stabbing — latest: Family ‘can’t believe’ his murder as Priti Patel draws up protection plan for MPs

The fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident.The 69-year-old, who had been an MP since 1983, was attacked while meeting constituents during a routine surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday.The Metropolitan Police said an early investigation into the killing, led by counter-terrorism officers, had revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is in custody at an Essex police station. The suspect is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage, though this has not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fresh attack on an MP is deemed 'likely' after counter-terror police raised threat level to 'substantial' following the killing of Sir David Amess, Priti Patel warns

A fresh attack on an MP in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess is now deemed likely after intelligence officers upgraded the threat level for politicians to 'substantial'. Home Secretary Priti Patel urged the Commons on Wednesday evening to take the 'change in risk seriously' following a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Andrew Marr
Telegraph

Make Southend a city in honour of Sir David Amess, say MPs

Southend-on-Sea should be given city status in honour of a decades-long campaign by Sir David Amess, who was killed on Friday, MPs have said. The Queen will designate new cities to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, and a competition for local authorities to put forward their towns for city status opened in June.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel considering removing right to anonymity on social media to stop ‘relentless’ abuse of MPs

Social media users could face a ban on anonymous accounts, as home secretary Priti Patel steps up action to tackle radicalisation in the wake of the murder of MP Sir David Amess.Police questioning Ali Harbi Ali on suspicion of terrorism offences are understood to be investigating the possibility that the 25-year-old UK national of Somali background was radicalised by material found on the internet and social media networks during lockdown.Ali had in the past come into contact with the government’s Prevent deradicalisation programme, but was not considered a significant enough risk to come to the notice of security services.Investigations...
U.K.
newschain

Patel – MPs will not be ‘cowed’ by terror-linked killing of Sir David Amess

The Home Secretary has said politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess, which police believe may be linked to Islamist extremism. Priti Patel visited the scene at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday morning alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to pay their respects to Sir David, less than 24 hours after he was killed at a constituency surgery.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British
The Independent

David Amess: The British MPs killed in office

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West, is the ninth parliamentarian to be violently killed in office in British political history.The 69-year-old father-of-five was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.Tributes to Mr Amess quickly poured in from his parliamentary colleagues, with Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying he was “one of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it”.The killing comes five years after Labour MP...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

NI MPs contacted by police over security after Sir David Amess killing

MPs in Northern Ireland have been contacted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's chief constable following the killing of Sir David Amess. The Conservative MP died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex. His death has raised fresh concerns over the safety of politicians. Justice Minister Naomi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Granting Southend-on-Sea city status would be ‘wonderful tribute’ to MP, Priti Patel says

The home secretary has said that granting Southend-on-Sea city status would be a “wonderful tribute” to Sir David Amess, who had long campaigned on the issue.Describing the Conservative MP as “Mr Southend, Mr Essex” and “a wonderful advocate”, Priti Patel said on Sunday that there would be “work in government” on the prospect of realising his campaign.Sir David, a father-of-five, was murdered in a suspected terror attack while meeting constituents on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church. Amid an outpouring of tributes and warmth towards the “hugely kind and good” MP, who was one of the longest-serving parliamentarians in Westminster, many...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess was a friend and neighbour and deeply loved - Priti Patel

Tributes are being paid to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was killed during a constituency surgery in Essex on Friday. Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose constituency is also in the county, said she was "struggling to come to terms" with his death. She described her affection and admiration for a "dear friend" and "neighbour".
U.K.
The Independent

MPs ‘likely’ to be offered private security guards after David Amess killing, says Dominic Raab

MPs are set to be offered more private security guards for when meeting their constituents at surgery events following the murder of Sir David Amess, the justice secretary has signalled.Dominic Raab said an increase in private security is the most “likely” option to boost safety, rather than putting more police officers outside MPs’ surgeries.Home secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday that MPs could be given police protection while they carry out constituency meetings as part of a “range of measures” under consideration.But the justice secretary raised concerns that having police officers could have a “chilling effect”, as constituents look...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Patel: MPs will not be ‘cowed’ by terror-linked killing of Sir David Amess

The Home Secretary said security measures were being put in place to protect MPs but vowed politicians will carry on serving the country unimpeded. The Home Secretary has said politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess, which police believe may be linked to Islamist extremism.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

MPs to be offered security guard protection when meeting voters at constituency surgeries in safety review prompted by killing of Tory Sir David Amess

MPs are to be offered security guards to watch over them when meeting the public under a security review prompted by the murder of Tory Sir David Amess. They will be able to call on a 'trained and accredited security operative' when conducting constituency surgeries after Sir David, 69, was stabbed at one in his Southend West seat.
POLITICS
The Independent

David Amess: MPs to be offered ‘trained and accredited’ guards at constituency surgeries

MPs are set to be offered “trained and accredited” guards at constituency surgeries in order to bolster security in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess last week.It comes after a man was charged with the murder of the Conservative MP, who was stabbed while holding a surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex – renewing concerns over the security of MPs.Earlier this week Priti Patel, the home secretary, said the threat facing members had been elevated to “substantial” after a review of intelligence by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5.While it did not find any...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy