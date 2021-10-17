David Amess: MPs' security measures 'being looked at', Priti Patel says

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West, is the ninth parliamentarian to be violently killed in office in British political history.The 69-year-old father-of-five was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.Tributes to Mr Amess quickly poured in from his parliamentary colleagues, with Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying he was “one of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it”.The killing comes five years after Labour MP...
