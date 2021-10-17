David Amess: MPs' security measures 'being looked at', Priti Patel says

MPs are set to be offered more private security guards for when meeting their constituents at surgery events following the murder of Sir David Amess, the justice secretary has signalled.Dominic Raab said an increase in private security is the most “likely” option to boost safety, rather than putting more police officers outside MPs’ surgeries.Home secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday that MPs could be given police protection while they carry out constituency meetings as part of a “range of measures” under consideration.But the justice secretary raised concerns that having police officers could have a “chilling effect”, as constituents look...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO