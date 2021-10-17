Cool, breezy conditions in New Jersey; chance for afternoon showers

News 12 meteorologists say conditions will be cool, breezy and cloudy today.

Today will start sunny before more clouds arrive in the afternoon. There is a chance for a passing shower later in the day. Temperature highs will be in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the middle and upper 40s. Winds subside.

MONDAY: Sunny start, a few more afternoon clouds. Coolest day of the week. Highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a touch milder. Highs in middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to p.m. clouds. Lower 70s for highs.

FRIDAY: Passing shower, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, partly sunny with passing shower early. Highs in middle 60s.