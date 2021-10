Real Madrid will play against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League Tuesday match after their weekend game against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to the fact that some players will not be ready in time to play this game after international duty in South America. Therefore, they will be overall well-rested and prepared to take on a team that they will need to get all three points against while also keeping an eye on El Clasico the following Sunday.

