This Never Happened label owner Lane 8 just announced he’s working on his fourth studio album, entitled Reviver. The producer indicated this album will be more dancefloor focused than his previous albums, and comes as a result of trying to reinvent himself, his typical process while creating a new album. Lane 8 stated this time around was much easier, as he’s already subsequently reinvented himself within the past two years as a result of events in both his personal life and in the outside world.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO