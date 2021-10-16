CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China Launches 6-Month Crewed Mission, Cements Position as Global Space Power

 8 days ago

You just think Americans are so innovative huh? Like, what do you think is happening in America that can't happen in China? Americans used to say the same thing about Japan and give all...

Reuters

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China battles new Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics

Tens of thousands of people in northern China were placed under strict stay-at-home orders on Monday as authorities sought to stamp out a growing Covid outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Residents of the Chinese capital were also advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services out of the city continued as normal. China reported 39 new cases on Monday, bringing the tally from the latest Delta variant-linked outbreak to more than 100 cases over the past week. The numbers are extremely low compared with most other places in the world, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to stamp out the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese province closes tourist sites following virus cases

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu. Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors. Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterized by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus. The spread of the delta variant by travelers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
China power curbs are challenge for steel mills - industry group

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production costs at Chinese steel mill have increased, especially at electric arc furnaces, because of recent power rationing and government demands for energy consumption cuts, the country's steel association said on Monday. Steel mills have cut or halted production because of the power supply crunch...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
China Conducted Two Hypersonic Weapons Tests this Summer

The most alarming thing about the test is that they tried to downplay it as a spacecraft test. But the only difference between a hypersonic spacecraft and a hypersonic nuclear missile is whether you decide to load a nuclear bomb into it. This quiet and downplayed approach means that this...
HOMELESS
COVID-19 Slashes Immigration into Australia

New figures show that migration to Australia plummeted last year to the lowest level in more than 100 years. Modern Australia has been built on immigration. Thirty percent of the population was born overseas. Migrants from England are the biggest group, followed by India and China. Australia has relied on...
IMMIGRATION
Meet Starlab: Private Space Station Planned To Fly In 2027

Privatizing is probably best. I agree it's been a national embarrassment with China but I suspect for us it's more efficient to privatize these cost. NASA contracts are an absurd racket. I am most interested about long term plans to build out the facility. No doubt a privatized space station...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
China's VPN Market Now Open To Foreign Investment

It's not aimed at you, so they don't care that you don't like it. The people this is aimed at don't give a shit about human rights or state control or any of that because they like money and this might be a way for them to make more of it.
ECONOMY
WHO Asks South African Startup To Replicate Moderna's mRNA Vaccine

The World Health Organization has hired the company, called Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, as part of a $100 million plan to figure out how to make an mRNA vaccine against COVID that is as close as possible to the version produced by Moderna. Until recently, Afrigen specialized in developing veterinary vaccines using fairly traditional methods. Now, says Afrigen's managing director, Petro Treblanche, the company's labs are a hive of research into the cutting-edge technology behind mRNA vaccines. Once Afrigen has sorted out all the complicated steps to make Moderna's shot on an industrial scale, WHO and other partners plan to pay Afrigen to become a teaching center.
INDUSTRY
China's longest-ever crewed space mission "impressive," experts say

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship successfully docked with the radial port of the space station core module Tianhe on Saturday, impressing experts from several countries who have called it another "key step" forward in China's exploration in space. Three Chinese astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

BEIJING (AP) — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Antelope Valley Press

China undertakes space mission

BEIJING (AP) — China, today, sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost. The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. The two men and one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

