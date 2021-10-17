A funky Flea celebrates his birthday, his school's founding

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As part of the powerhouse clique known as the SuperFriends, Ginuwine recorded with many of the big hitters who played a major part in the late 90s sound. Think about it: Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Aaliyah – all icons in their own right, frequently collaborated on tracks that would go on to become legendary bangers.
32 years ago today, we went on the air for the first time. When you give the gift of your support, we can continue bringing you the music you love. It's the gift that keeps on giving!. Call 1-800-245-8870 or pledge securely at wncw.org today!
Drake is celebrating his little boy's big day! The Certified Lover Boy artist commemorated son Adonis' 4th birthday on Sunday with some heartwarming snapshots. The artist took to Instagram to share a photo of his son's special day. In the pic, Drake, 34, poses with his little boy as they both smile brightly.
Bella Kidman Cruise was a contributing artist at Courtney Love's art exhibit in London with all proceeds going to charity. Bella Kidman Cruise made a rare public appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hole's Pretty on the Inside album. On Thursday, she was spotted at the event alongside tattoo...
The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
More details are emerging about the mysterious disappearance of Kelly Price. On Friday news broke that Price was registered as a missing person in Georgia, and had last spoken with her family in early August while she was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Kelly was listed as a missing person...
Tameka Foster swears her two-year marriage to Usher was the real deal. “The truth is, I really, really loved my husband,” she told Page Six. “It wasn’t bulls–t. It wasn’t gold-digging. I always said that I took a pay cut when I married him.”. Foster, 50, was a successful stylist...
All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
For the first time, Sweet July will feature Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry and their three kids in adorable family photos ahead of the holiday season — shared exclusively with PEOPLE and on Today. The cookbook author and founder of the quarterly Sweet July magazine, 32, her Golden State Warriors player...
When she’s not keeping Frank Reagan in line on Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk is fielding questions that every parent of school-aged kids hears. While on a video call with one of her kids, Hawk took a screenshot of the classic parenting moment when her child didn’t want to do his homework. Her face in the corner of the screen captured just about every mother’s reaction to the moment. The conversation went something like this:
According to a recent social media post, “Blue Bloods” star Steve Schirripa has called off an upcoming event. The 64-year-old actor shared the disappointing news on Saturday, Oct. 23. Here’s what the former star of “The Sopranos” had to say: “Do (sic) to unforeseen circumstances the event in Port Washington...
NCIS star Sean Murray purchased a California mansion earlier this year but apparently didn’t care for it. That’s because he recently sold it to Arsenio Hall before ever moving in, reports said. Yahoo reported Murray unloaded his Tarzana mansion after he bought it only four months ago. Despite this, he...
Walker, Texas Ranger star Sheree J. Wilson found herself in many perilous situations during the show's nine seasons and two movie runs as D.A. Alex Cahill. Throughout their adventures across the great state of Texas, Chuck Norris and Wilson would become close friends. However, the Walker, Texas Ranger set wasn't...
Comments / 0