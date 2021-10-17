WATCH: No. 13 Ole Miss survives, earns wild win over Vols

Matt Corral accounted for 426 total yards Saturday night as No. 13 Mississippi held off Tennessee for a wild 31-26 win in Knoxville, Tenn.

Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with his first interception of the year. He also rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries as the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) outgained the Volunteers (4-3, 2-2) 510-467.

Tennessee’s last chance to win the game ended when backup quarterback Joe Milton ran out of bounds at the Ole Miss 8-yard line after a 13-yard gain as time expired. Milton replaced injured starter Hendon Hooker, who hit 17 of 26 passes for 233 yards while running for 108 yards and accounting for two scores.

The game was delayed for 20 minutes with 54 seconds left in the game after Hooker’s 23-yard pass to Jacob Warren on fourth-and-24 was spotted nearly a yard shy of a first down.

After replay upheld the spotting of the ball, the sellout crowd of 102,455 at Neyland Stadium forced the delay by throwing all kinds of debris on the field. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was nearly struck by a golf ball and a police officer was drilled with a water bottle.

Ole Miss initiated scoring just over five minutes into the game when Snoop Conner scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard run. But Tennessee responded with nine points in 44 seconds as Omari Thomas sacked Corral in the end zone for a safety, followed by Hooker’s 16-yard scoring strike to Cedric Tillman.

The Rebels answered with 17 straight points. Caden Costa’s 30-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the first quarter put them ahead for good. Corral hit Dannis Jackson with a 33-yard touchdown pass and Conner added a second 1-yard scoring run for a 24-9 advantage.

Chase McGrath’s 39-yard field goal on the half’s final play drew the Volunteers within 24-12 and they pulled within five points on Jabari Small’s 1-yard touchdown run just over two minutes into the third quarter.

