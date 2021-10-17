CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne to ease world’s longest Covid-19 lockdown

By Reuters
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE — Melbourne, which has spent more time under Covid-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday. By Friday, when some curbs will be lifted, the Australian city of 5 million people will have been...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 7

echo
6d ago

Lockdowns don’t work, never worked, and enough precedent around the world to proof that… this is just government control…

Reply
8
Matthew Damour
6d ago

the flu really seems to have the world crazy right now. if I didn't own a TV I wouldn't even know there was a pandemic. seems like the whole thing was staged.

Reply
2
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
World Soccer Talk

South Africa eases Covid-19 crowd restrictions for World Cup game

Johannesburg (AFP) – A maximum of 2,000 spectators can attend a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Ethiopia in Johannesburg on Tuesday as the republic eases Covid-19 restrictions introduced last year. “The (government) has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium,” a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How fed-up Victorians enduring the world's longest lockdown could FINALLY be free within weeks – as major Melbourne hospital takes unprecedented step to keep Covid patients alive

Long-suffering Victorians will be out of lockdown in time for summer, ministers have vowed, as hospitals take unprecedented steps to protect the public from the ongoing Covid outbreak. Health Minister Martin Foley said on Monday he was confident Melbourne would be rid of stay-at-home-orders within weeks, with pubs, shops, restaurants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria records 1,749 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths as state prepares for its first taste of freedom after world's longest lockdown

Victoria has recorded 1,749 new locally-acquired Covid cases and 11 deaths from the virus as the end of Melbourne's sixth lockdown nears. The state's health department on Tuesday morning confirmed Victoria now has 22,476 active cases, up by almost 150. There were 68,702 tests processed and 36,751 Covid-19 vaccine doses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia F1 chief vows to keep race in Melbourne after Sydney overtures

Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott Friday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expiries in 2025. Albert Park has held the sport's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it fell victim to the pandemic, after winning the hosting rights from Adelaide. But according to broadcaster Channel Seven, Sydney wants a slice of the action, reporting that "high-level talks" were under way to assess the feasibility of staging it, Monaco-style, on the streets around the city's famous harbour. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, has a new premier who has made clear he is keen to attract big events, recently earmarking a major cash splash to put the state "in pole position" to do so.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Melbourne’s lockdown ends today. What are your new freedoms in Victoria under the Covid reopening rules?

On Friday, Melbourne will exit its sixth lockdown, after 70% of people aged over 16 in Victoria have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. After 77 days of tough restrictions, students will return to class part-time, fully vaccinated people will be able to get haircuts, and groups will be able to gather outdoors in larger numbers and have visitors in the homes.
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

Melbourne to ease more Covid-19 curbs as 80% vaccination rate nears

MELBOURNE (Oct 24): Melbourne, the world's most locked-down city that emerged from its latest spate of Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, will see more curbs eased this week when Victoria state reaches an 80% full vaccination rate, officials said on Sunday. Home to about five million people, Melbourne endured 262 days,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thailand easing tourist quarantine rules in November

Thailand is accelerating plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists, slashing mandatory quarantines beginning Nov. 1 for fully-vaccinated visitors arriving by air from 46 countries and territories, officials announced Friday.The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration also announced a loosening of local restrictions, including cancellation of a curfew in some areas where risks have lessened and tourists can move freely.Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had announced earlier this month that Thailand no longer planned to require visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. He had said the list would be expanded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Seven people may have brought Covid-19 into NI, experts say

Seven people who were exposed to Covid-19 but had neither symptoms nor were infectious may have brought the virus into Northern Ireland on 1 March 2020. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast suggest it took about 9.6 days for someone exposed to Covid to develop symptoms and become infectious. They said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New variant? No masks? Here's what's driving the U.K.'s latest Covid surge

LONDON — What a difference three months can make. On July 19, Britons celebrated as England marked "Freedom Day," seeing a near-full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths were relatively low, even if cases continued to rise, and the country's vaccination rollout was largely lauded as a success internationally.
PUBLIC HEALTH

