CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

No end in sight to volcanic eruption on Spain's La Palma - Canaries president

By Miguel Gutierrez
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTsnX_0cTqBik700
Lava spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows down a hill as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 17 (Reuters) - There's no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday.

There were 42 seismic movements on the island on Sunday, the largest of which measured 4.3, according to the Spanish National Geographical Institute.

"There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone," President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists.

Streams of lava have laid waste to more than 742 hectares (1833 acres) of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19.

About 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has about 83,000 inhabitants and forms part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

Airline Binter said it had cancelled all its flights to La Palma on Sunday because of ash from the volcano.

"Due to the current situation of the ash cloud, operations with La Palma will continue to be paralyzed throughout today. We continue to evaluate the situation," the airline tweeted.

Almost half - 22 out of 38 - of all flights to the island on Sunday have been cancelled, state airport operator Aena said, but the airport there remains open.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava

Hundreds of people were evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock crept deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption, authorities said Thursday.Emergency services helped some 500 people leave their homes, the mayor of Tazacorte, Juan Miguel Rodríguez, told public broadcaster RTVE.A total of around 7,500 people have been forced to flee since the Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago. Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months.The tension of not knowing whether the slow-moving molten rock would entomb their homes, farmland...
HEALTH SERVICES
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eruption#Africa#La Palma Canaries#Spanish#Socialist
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 15-21, 2021From the migrant crisis taking place at sea, to the continuing lava flow from a volcano on the Canary Islands and protests on the anniversary of Nigeria’s demonstrations against police brutality, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
PHOTOGRAPHY
Reuters

World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sprinter Alex Quinonez, Ecuador's World Championship bronze medallist, has been killed in his home city of Guayanquil on Friday, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday. Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo said Quinonez, who was 32, and another individual were fatally shot at around 9:20 p.m. on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youth yearning for independence fuel Western Sahara clashes

As a glowing sun sank behind the sandy barrier that cuts across the disputed territory of Western Sahara, Sidati Ahmed's battalion launched two missiles that sizzled through the air and then followed with an artillery attack.Within minutes, a barrage of mortar shells flew in the opposite direction, from Moroccan positions, landing with a thick column of smoke in the barren desert of what is known as Africa s last colony."Low-intensity hostilities,” as a recent United Nations report describes them, have raged for the past year along the 2,700-kilometer (1,700-mile) berm — a barrier second in length only to the...
WORLD
Reuters

Auto sector blasts Mexico's move to legalize imported used cars

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has published a decree to legalize millions of imported used cars, mainly from the United States, a move that was criticized by the country's powerful auto sector as allowing "car smuggling." The new policy, published in government's official gazette late on Monday, tasks...
CARS
The Independent

Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change

Prince Charles issued a warning to the world days before leaders gather in the U.K. for crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a “dangerously narrow” window to tackle global warning.The heir to the British throne said Saturday that the summit, which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow showed that “after far too long,” climate change and biodiversity loss are at last “of paramount importance to the world.” In a recorded message to the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, 72-year-old Charles — a long-time environmentalist — said the coronavirus pandemic “has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

New migrant caravan in Mexico pushes past blockade to head north

TAPACHULA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants from Haiti, South America and Central America set off from southern Mexico headed north on Saturday, clashing with law enforcement trying to hold the caravan back. Some people among the latest mass movement of migrants trying to pass north through Mexico said...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU, UK to meet on fishing licences on Monday, French official says

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will hold more talks with Britain over fishing licences on Monday to try to resolve a row involving French fishermen who were threatening protests from this weekend if progress was not made, Olivier Lepretre, chairman of the Regional Maritime Fisheries Committee in northern France, said on Saturday. (Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Michel Rose, editing by Timothy Heritage)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/6 a.m. SGT

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. HUNGARY-POLITICS/RALLY-ORBAN. Hungary’s Orban accuses Brussels, Washington of meddling as 2022...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ARTnews

Museums Across Mexico, Central America Face Financial Peril, Survey Finds

Dozens of museums across Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean are at risk of permanent closure as a result of pandemic-related financial losses, a recent report by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has stated. The report’s findings were first reported this week by the Spanish-language publication El País. While museums across the world struggled to survive last year, this region appears to have been impacted more extensively than others. Within the U.S., for example, fears about institutional shutterings turned out to have been misplaced. In 2020, the American Alliance of Museums predicted that one-third of all institutions in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy