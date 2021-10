The blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is made up of multiple disparate projects and platforms that cannot efficiently interact with one another. Today, we have a blockchain world that is in disorder, fragmented, and difficult to scale and synchronize. During the internet era of the early 90s, the internet only went mainstream and boomed when it became affordable for anyone to build websites, apps, stores, and blogs. This is exactly what the blockchain and crypto industry needs at the moment.

