CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Bullets rip through downtown Des Moines, injuring three people

By Scott Carpenter
KCCI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets ripped through downtown Des Moines Sunday morning injuring three people. Des Moines police say the shooting...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 4

SLW Iowa
6d ago

once again just close the bars at 10 pm and end the weekly wasted money and life's of our police force for drunks and a dozen bar owners profits

Reply
3
Marcus McKay
6d ago

Everyone is complaining about Afghan refugees.. . I'd rather have them than the "refugees" from Chicago.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Third Person#Bullets#Police
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy