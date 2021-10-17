CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Facts Matter: Latest vaccine falsehood claims deadly parasite is an ingredient

By Bob Oswald
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media users recently shared a fuzzy, black-and-white image of what is purported to be a parasite in the Pfizer vaccine, they claim is made up of "carbon, oxygen, chromium, sulphur, aluminum, chloride and nitrogen." "It appears and is identified anatomically as a Trypanosoma cruzi parasite of which several...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Tidewater News

Can You Really Trust Vaccine Fact Checkers?

Social media has emerged as a major supply of reports and different data for Americans, with 53% of adults stating that they “often” or “sometimes” get information from social media. Facebook is the most well-liked among the many social media websites, with 36% of Americans selecting it as an everyday supply of reports, in accordance with a survey performed by Pew Research Center.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

The Facts & Fiction about COVID Vaccines

Many people have questions or are hesitant to get the vaccine in Oklahoma. Today, we have Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD, FACEP, emergency physician in Lexington, Kentucky, and member of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) addressing specific concerns about the vaccine or the virus and dispel any misleading information.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Vaccine fact & fiction: How to tell the difference

Religious and health care officials are urging the public to seek accurate information on the vaccines that immunize against SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus which has killed more than 700,000 people nationwide and more than 4,000 here in Oregon. Misinformation is out there, particularly on social media, which is why...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falsehood#Parasite#Dairy#Mayo Clinic#Fox News#Usa Today#Southwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Daily Herald

Facts Matter: FBI was not directed to spy on school parents

A memo Attorney General Merrick Garland sent earlier this month to the FBI cited "a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff." The recent rise in threats has resulted from debates in the nations's 14,000 public school districts involving COVID-19...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Why it matters that Jim Jordan wants to 'ban all vaccine mandates'

For months, opponents of Covid-19 vaccine requirements have faced an awkward question for which there is no obvious answer: If vaccine mandates are so outrageous, why have they been common in the United States for generations?. Indeed, The New York Times recently explained that vaccination mandates "are an American tradition,"...
U.S. POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

When are you fully vaccinated? CDC considering guideline changes

(WJW) — What does it mean to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19? That definition could soon change, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The question was addressed during Friday’s White House briefing on COVID-19 booster recommendations. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters, “Right now, we don’t have booster eligibility for all people, currently, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
124K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy