Grammar Moses: Linguistic anomalies and oddities

By Jim Baumann
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday please enjoy a mailbag column from readers who have observed some pretty weird linguistic anomalies in recent weeks. But first, I have a question for White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who was hot with a capital H after the Pale Hose were unceremoniously shown the door in Game 4...

