Grammar Moses: Linguistic anomalies and oddities

Grammar Girl: What’s your favorite word and why?. Romy Hausmann: First of all, I have to say that my native language is German and that I’m only just starting to train myself at a level of English that does not pass as “oh how cute, at least she’s trying,” but rather as something to be taken seriously (spoiler alert: there is still a looong way to go!). Because of this, I probably approach the English language a little differently. My favorite English word is “kindness.” It sounds so beautifully light, but of course, its meaning is more important. In my short career, I have dealt with a number of people, who tend to use their elbows in life and really fight their competition. Therefore: kindness, guys! And respect. We are all just human beings. We all do our best to get through this life well, and we all have feelings that are sometimes irreparably hurt by only a few inconsiderate words.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO