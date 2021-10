Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street airs heartbreaking scenes for Dev Alahan tonight (October 20) as he faces the consequences of his big decision. Dev was involved in a terrifying road accident with his twins Aadi (Adam Hussain) and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) earlier this week. He was first to free himself but then faced a choice over which of his children he should try to save first.

