Editorial: What social distancing is costing politics

Social media is a very powerful tool that can give voice to a multitude of underrepresented communities. The ease in which social media allows for story-sharing and discussion makes it a popular option among many looking to revolutionize the act of storytelling, particularly as it relates to sharing stories that were previously hidden. One of the results of this revolution is the emergence of anonymous reporting platforms. Anonymous reporting platforms are, at their best, an accessible option for marginalized, oppressed or underrepresented communities to share important stories and experiences in order to create community awareness. But at their worst, they are dangerously susceptible tools for further abuse and harassment of these vulnerable groups.

