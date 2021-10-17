CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

By JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Sugihara Exclusion: Israel Bites the Hand that Fed Jews

Recognizing a favor, hakkarat hatov, is a highly treasured virtue in Jewish tradition. Israel purports to practice it in gushing gratitude to righteous gentiles. The few who sacrificed their own lives or livelihoods so as to rescue Jews fleeing Nazi brutality are given special place in Yad Vashem and in post-World War II histories.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Angela Merkel lays wreath at Israel's national Holocaust memorial to remember the 6m Jews killed by the Nazis as she makes final official visit as

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel received a warm welcome in Israel as she paid a final official visit to its national Holocaust memorial. Mrs Merkel made a stop at the memorial, Yad Vashem, today (Sunday) where she laid a wreath in memory of the six million European Jews killed by the Nazis during the Second World War.
EUROPE
Forward

After a month in hiding, Afghanistan’s last Jew arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Zebulon Simentov looked tired but relieved as he exited the customs and baggage claim area of Istanbul’s new airport on the shores of the Black Sea Sunday morning. It had been quite a trip from his home in Kabul, where he became a minor celebrity to the international...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Jew#Rescuers#Kabul#Ap#The Holy Land
The Jewish Press

Considering Israel’s Model for Arabs Applied to Jews in a Palestinian State

Pro-Palestinians argue vehemently for an independent Arab state and complain about the treatment of Arabs in Israel. One rarely hears what an Arab State of Palestine would be like so perhaps it’s worth a review. Israel’s Model in a Palestinian State:. Minority population. Non-Jews make up roughly 25% of Israel....
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover

KABUL/ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi travelled to Kabul on Thursday for his first visit to the Afghan capital since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the neighbouring countries. Speaking outside the Afghan presidential palace after the meeting,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. Forced to stay close to shore due to Israeli restrictions on powerful engines, the men complain they must seek a catch from overfished shallow waters with declining stocks. "If we catch 200 kilos (450 pounds) of sardines, that would be great," Nahal says. "But we can also come back empty-handed." High prices of fuel in the enclave means that fishing operating costs are crippling, making them stay closer inshore.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

Activists said Saturday they hope an international backlash will help reverse Israel's designation of six Palestinian human right groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status, which would allow Israel to raid the groups' offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support. Activists said they seek to challenge the decision by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some that receive European funding, appears to have caught the United States...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS
Forward

Westside Gravy takes his rap from San Diego to Israel

The rapper Westside Gravy has several tattoos on his right arm that pay tribute to his geographical and cultural roots. On his upper arm, he has an outline of California decorated with elements of the state flag, including the grizzly bear. An image of the African continent appears on his inner arm in the Pan-African colors of red, black and green. And his latest ink, which he got last May, stretches across his forearm. It is a famous line from Psalm 137, written in Hebrew letters, that translates to “If I forget you, Jerusalem, may my right hand forget its skill.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Democrats betray Israel and Jews will stand by them

There is almost nothing Democrats can do to damage America, or Israel, that would change most American Jews’ political leanings. The latest example took place just last week. A college student speaking to the vice president of the United States, a Democrat, condemned America for supporting Israel, and charged Israel with committing “ethnic genocide” against Palestinians.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

US top envoy to Kabul to step down from his position

Washington [US] October 19 (ANI): US top envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to step down from his position following the 'chaotic' US withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reported citing two sources who have been told about the State Department's plans informed. Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy