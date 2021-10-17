Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

The rapper Westside Gravy has several tattoos on his right arm that pay tribute to his geographical and cultural roots. On his upper arm, he has an outline of California decorated with elements of the state flag, including the grizzly bear. An image of the African continent appears on his inner arm in the Pan-African colors of red, black and green. And his latest ink, which he got last May, stretches across his forearm. It is a famous line from Psalm 137, written in Hebrew letters, that translates to “If I forget you, Jerusalem, may my right hand forget its skill.”

