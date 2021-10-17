The Mercury’s Sound Off for Sunday, October 17

Back in winter 2021, the media-industrial complex evaluating conservative Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was devoted to predicting the role he would play in the Biden administration. It was still a time when we weren’t sure what the most conservative Democrat in the caucus—the last major Dem standing in his deep-red state, one who’d voted with Republicans about 50 percent of the time during the Trump years—would do now that his party was in power. Longtime D.C. watchers, West Virginia experts, climate scientists, and Beltway journalists put forth theory after theory after theory. Some thought he’d be Democrat in name only and insisted he would halt the leftward progression of the party. Others predicted that he could maybe be good for the Dems, depending, or was perhaps even a political magician. I myself penned a profile of the senator whose headline—“Joe Manchin Is Not a Fossil”—could also be understood as its thesis statement. Manchin was indeed a conservative with staunch fossil fuel industry ties, I argued, but he wasn’t stuck. This was particularly true when it came to climate change, I thought, because he kept the welfare of West Virginians in mind, as demonstrated by his frequent town halls and engagement with his constituents. They are, after all, uniquely vulnerable to climate effects.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO