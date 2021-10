The 6th, 7th, and 8th graders at Owensboro Middle School, are seeking everyone's loose change for a friendly competition. Right before Fall Break, students at Owensboro Middle School finished reading the book "A Long Walk to Water" This book tells the story of Salva Dut, one of the thousands of "lost boys" who had to flee Sudan during their civil war. Salva Dut was able to seek refuge in the United States after years of treacherous conditions in South Sudan and began his project "Water for South Sudan". His nonprofit company builds wells for villages in Africa who do not have access to clean water, and the students want to be apart of that.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO