Astronomy

Asteroid 2021 TG14 to fly by Earth at 0.6 LD on October 18

By Teo Blašković
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly-discovered asteroid designated 2021 TG14 will fly by Earth at 0.65 LD / 0.00167 AU (249 828 km / 155 236 miles) at 00:51 UTC on October 18, 2021. This is the 106th known asteroid to...

