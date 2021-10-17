CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Unstable’ and ‘violent’ Conor McGregor accused of punching, breaking nose of Italian DJ

By Stephie Haynes
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA’s most notorious star is once again making headlines, this time for allegedly punching an Italian DJ, causing a broken nose. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife posted to their social media that they were hanging out with McGregor and his fiancee, when Conor allegedly attacked the famous Italian DJ for no...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Facchinetti
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I messaged Conor McGregor – Hey I’m robbing one of your lines,” reveals Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Italy#Italian#Mma#Pro Sports Extra
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bloody Elbow

Nate Diaz calls out Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor responds

It’s all kicking off on social media this week as Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor all want to fight each other. Ferguson called out McGregor on Thursday, which prompted Diaz to call out Ferguson the following day. Then McGregor, who is tied 1-1 with Diaz, replied with the...
UFC
FitnessVolt.com

Conor McGregor UFC Diet and Workout Program

Since you clicked on this article, we are assuming you are serious about your transformation. Conor McGregor fans love him for his no-nonsense approach. Wait, we are sensing some weird stares. Fine, let us address the elephant in the room. Let’s just forget McGregor threw a guardrail at a UFC...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy

UFC president Dana White reacted after promotional superstar Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy. McGregor allegedly broke the nose of Facchinetti this past weekend at a party in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when McGregor got angry out of nowhere, punched the DJ in the face, and broke his nose. According to the DJ, he now plans on suing McGregor for this incident. Of course, it’s far from the first time that McGregor has been in trouble with the law, so it’s only natural that his boss, White, was asked about the incident involving the UFC’s biggest star when speaking to the media.
UFC
uncrazed.com

Conor McGregor Mourns The Death Of His “Closest Companion”

Conor McGregor is “so heartbroken” after his dog Hugo has sadly passed away. The professional mixed martial artist broke the news to his Instagram followers by posting a tribute to his late dog. “So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Report: Conor McGregor randomly attacks Italian DJ in Rome

We may never see the return of prime 2015 Conor McGregor ... best we can do apparently is 2019 McGregor, when the Irish sports star was embroiled in multiple assault cases (amongst other investigations). In his latest violent outburst of the year, McGregor reportedly punched an Italian DJ and television...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy