CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween Kills: Movie Review

By Evan Murphy
popwrapped.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Halloween night in 1978, Michael Myers terrorized the town of Haddonfield. Forty years later, he returned and Laurie Strode was out for revenge. After a year long delay the story continues as the citizens of Haddonfield come together to fight this boogeyman. Halloween Kills follows straight on from...

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

‘Halloween Kills’ brings nothing fresh to table, oddly sidelines Jamie Lee Curtis | Movie review

A gay couple now lives in the childhood home of deranged masked killer Michael Myers. Big John (Michael McDonald) and Little John (Scott MacArthur) — who call each other repeatedly by those names — relish possessing the house in which a young Michael killed his sister decades earlier. And, on this Halloween night in 2018, they enjoy using that fact to scare youths who are out to prank them and swipe all their candy.
MOVIES
Buffalo News

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “Halloween Kills”

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Halloween Kills” is bloodier and more cut-and-dried than the others. The film goes nowhere but it does point at another installment. REVIEW: Michael Myers wants more than babysitters in 'Halloween Kills'. The Real Housewives of Haddonfield are more than up to tipping a table or...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Leigh Brackett
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Anthony Michael Hall
Person
Nancy Stephens
Person
John Carpenter
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Peter Scolari, ‘Newhart’ and ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies at 66

Peter Scolari, who rose to stardom on the brilliant-but-canceled “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, died Friday morning at age 66 of cancer, after a two-year illness. His death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari was a prolific actor, both on television and on Broadway. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls,” the father of Hannah (Lena Dunham). From 1987-1989, he was nominated three times for supporting actor Emmys for his role as Michael Harris on “Newhart,” Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS comedy. On Friday, Newhart issued a statement to Variety: “I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Hughes Shared His Idea for a ‘Breakfast Club’ Sequel With Anthony Michael Hall

John Hughes, a champion of the teen dramedy, envisioned a potential return to The Breakfast Club as early as the late 1980s and Anthony Michael Hall was privy to his pitch. In an interview with The Independent while promoting Halloween Kills, the actor who broke out as a teen thanks to a series of notable projects from Hughes detailed his regretful falling out with the filmmaker, which led to the two not speaking in the 20 years leading up to Hughes’ passing in 2009. While recounting the last time they spoke on the phone — it was 1987 just as production was...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Mental Health
The Independent

Rust: Alec Baldwin ‘discharged’ gun that killed one and injured another on movie set

Authorities have confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin “discharged” the prop gun that killed one and injured another on a movie set in New Mexico.The actor was filming a forthcoming Western called Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch when the tragedy occurred.The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Thursday night following the incident that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography.According to the statement accessed by Deadline, “Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”She was 42.Rust director Joel Souza was injured in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal on Sibling Love, ‘Women Filmmaking’ and Remembering Heath Ledger

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal are not just related by blood anymore. This year, they’re also connected through streaming. The two siblings have both separately become members of the Netflix machine, delivering two very distinct pieces of art this year. As director and producer, Maggie Gyllenhaal takes on the world of a woman, obsessed with the dynamic of a young mother and her daughter, which prompts early memories of her experiences in the psychological drama “The Lost Daughter.” And as actor and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal stars a police dispatcher who receives a shocking 9-1-1 call in the American remake of the...
MOVIES
TIME

Halyna Hutchins' Death Could Change The Way Guns Are Used In Hollywood

Guns have dominated American movies for decades, with millions of fake rounds of ammunition fired off by John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars. But this penchant for onscreen violence has ended in real life tragedy several times throughout Hollywood history—and did so once again on Thursday, when the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm during while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Review: 'Ron's Gone Wrong' has the movie code all jumbled

There's a clear message in the new film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and that message is to stop watching films like “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”A derivative tale about a middle schooler and his quirky computer sidekick, the animated film seems to want to preach we should all disconnect from our devices and restore human contact. But then what will the filmmakers do with all that adorable merch? “Ron’s Gone Wrong” thinks it's being subversive when its really being very corporate. It...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
GoldDerby

2022 Gotham Awards nominations: ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Passing’ lead with 5 each

The 2022 Gotham Awards nominations announcement on October 21 is the unofficial kick-off to awards season. These prizes are presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) and honor the best American-made movies of the year with budgets under $35 million. These nominees were determined by very small committees of film journalists and festival programmers. The five Best Picture contenders (which were decided upon by five film critics) are: “The Green Knight,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Passing,” “Pig” and “Test Pattern.” Scroll down to see the complete list of contenders. While these kudos single out leading and supporting performances (in gender neutral categories)...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Ann Dowd (‘Mass’): ‘Can I drop to that level of grief and stay there in a truthful way?’

Over the past weekend at the Middleburg Film Festival in Virginia, Gold Derby chatted with actress Ann Dowd, who currently is our projected Oscar winner as Best Supporting Actress in the latest combined odds. SPOILERS AHEAD: She has a heartbreaking role as a mother whose son shot down 10 fellow students in his high school and then took his own life in “Mass.” Six years after that tragic day, Linda and her ex-husband (Reed Birney) meet with the parents (Martha Plimpton as Gail and Jason Isaacs as Jay) of a son who was one of the victims. Their encounter is...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Kristen Stewart Holding Strong on Top But Olivia Colman Buzz Lurks

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Richardson Joins ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Sam Richardson is getting in the Halloween spirit for the Hocus Pocus sequel. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the Veep actor is in final negotiations to appear alongside stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the Disney+ feature. Hocus Pocus 2 is a follow-up to the 1993 comedy that starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and are bent on becoming immortal. The sequel, which is currently in production, will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem. Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) is directing the movie, with Lynn Harris serving as producer. Executive producers include Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. Jen D’Angelo is penned the screenplay. In May, the studio announced that the sequel will be released in 2022. Richardson was most recently seen in Chris Pratt-fronted Amazon action feature The Tomorrow War and will co-star with Pratt in Universal feature Stranded Asset, which he will also write. Recent credits also include Ted Lasso and horror-comedy Werewolves Within. Coming up, Richardson has Apple ensemble comedy series from Phil Lord and Chris Miller The Afterparty and Netflix romantic comedy Senior Year. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Review: ‘Halloween Kills’ is More Like Halloween Bores

We all know the man behind that white emotionless face. His name is Michael Myers and while we haven’t heard him speak, his actions are sure strong enough for everyone to understand him. He is The Shape. The one who stalks a particular person and strikes from the unseen eye. A brute force that cannot be stopped nor slain. He is the epitome of pure sadistic evil.
MOVIES
abccolumbia.com

Monday Movie Musings: “Halloween Kills”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Micheal Myers is back on the big screen once again with Jamie Lee Curtis. “Halloween Kills” topping the box office this weekend. Our Matt Perron is here with this Monday Movie Musing.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy