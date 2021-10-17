Powell: A confidence booster, and it's time to eat locally

With the Pfizer booster vaccine a done deal, I once again feel a sense of protection from coronavirus. It is similar to my confidence after the two Pfizer vaccines in January and February.

It never occurred to me or my mother to keep a lifelong record of vaccines taken to ward off various diseases. But, for sure, the fight against coronavirus is not the first time the American population has been put on awareness and given vaccines.

My angels with needles are Wood County Health Department nurses. On the first two visits to the county center in Bowling Green, the staff was courteous and the nurses compassionate. You might say the first and second vaccines were practice. Now we know what to expect.

The booster shot was administered by Pam Ramsey, a Wood County nurse, but rather than having to drive to Bowling Green, they set up shop at Hosanna Lutheran Church on Kellogg Road, a stone’s throw from home. A call from the health department a week before alerted me that I was eligible for the booster and gave the appointment.

The location was not only convenient but was an opportunity to see a group of health workers in action for a good cause. Carrying the heavy paraphernalia they would need for onsite duty, they arrived at the church 15 minutes before my 10 a.m. appointment.

Not to worry, they were set up and ready for business on time, and Pam had even taken time to help me fill out a two-page registration form. Northwood was to be the next stop for the traveling Wood County team.

The procedure was quick and simple. I bared my left arm, and Pam instructed, “Take a deep breath, now let it out. We’re done.”

After a 15-minute rest and receiving my coronavirus ID card to carry with me always, I was out the door and on my way up the road to Thurman’s Farm Market. Two colorful mum plants and a bag of apples were perfect to celebrate the booster.

FYI: The rest of the day was as usual, no side effects, not even a sore arm.

Local eateries

Here’s to the local family-owned restaurants that survived the pandemic and kept the doors open despite rigid state and federal rules and short wait staffs. Now that the season inspires short road trips, it’s the perfect time to check out the small towns with those one-of-a-kind family eateries to show our appreciation. In return there’s a good chance of finding values that fit our budgets along with hometown specials.

Doc’s Rib Cage in Tontogany and Ryan’s Restaurant & Catering in Wauseon are examples of intriguing small town places where the friendly service makes up for any fru-fru decor that is missing.

Other than the Otsego Local School District campus, Doc’s is the best known thing in the Wood County village. It has been in business 40 years and is owned by Lawrence Bertok. His daughter Brianna is the cook. Brianna says recently her prime rib — 32 pounds served last Sunday — has taken off, but when our group of four was there on a Saturday night, our attention was only on the shrimp and ribs entrees.

Rather than decide who should order which and share, we asked Lindsey, our waitress, if the two entrees could be served family style. Lindsey agreed it was an off-the-wall order, but she said she would try.

We were served our version of a surf and turf feast on large platters and somehow managed to leave only the rib bones. Doc’s ribs are baby back, Brianna says, and are cooked about eight hours, removed from the oven, glazed, and then baked longer. That explains why the ribs are fall-off-the-bones tender. Because each entree includes two sides, we shared eight sides that were generously filled with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, vegetables, and baked beans.

Doc’s is obviously a gathering place for the townspeople. The bar was nearly full; several groups were in the back dining room, and four young people were having fun playing pool.

There is one more thing to emphasize that proves places like Doc’s have a heart.

A large round table near the entrance is set with 13 cans of beer. An American flag is in the center. It is the Bertoks’ way of paying tribute to the 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan.

It is well known in Fulton County that if you want to get a lot of home-style food for your money, Ryan’s in Wauseon is one sure answer. Pick any day of the week and the family restaurant at 1095 Shoop Ave., owned by Ryan Robertson, will have a buffet set up for lunch and dinner. In addition to broasted chicken that is on the buffet every day, a wide variety of foods change daily. Prices also are different each day, but several are below $10.

The friends who gave me a choice of where and when I wanted to go for dinner were surprised when I said Ryan’s on a Wednesday night. They can say I am a cheap date because the Wednesday night buffet is only $6.99. My plate was piled high with broasted chicken, beef and noodles, corn, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes and gravy. I passed up the salad bowl, but not the chocolate cake. Such a deal.

Broasted chicken was Colonel Sanders’ claim to fame when he opened his first restaurant in Corbin, Ky. The heavily breaded chicken is pressure cooked quickly producing a tender meat with a crisp coating.

Other Ryan’s buffets are pizza and Salisbury steak on Monday; tacos, enchiladas, and barbecued shrimp on Tuesday; liver and onions and beef brisket on Thursday; fish and crab legs (the most expensive buffet) on Friday; prime rib on Saturday, and breakfast and lunch buffets on Sunday.