CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A Chinese-Russian Moon Base? Not So Fast.

By Nathaniel Rome
Foreign Policy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, China and Russia unveiled a road map for a plan for a joint moon base dubbed the International Lunar Research Station, the latest example of burgeoning Sino-Russian cooperation and a direct challenge to the United States’ own plan for a moon base. “More than six decades ago, brave men...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies

U.S. officials are issuing new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America.The warnings include a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries, officials at the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said Thursday. While the center does not intend to tell officials to reject Chinese investment, it will encourage efforts to control intellectual property and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Russia#Space Exploration#South China#Chinese#Sino Russian#Americans#European
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

Russian & Chinese Naval Fleet Sailing Off Eastern Japan

KUALA LUMPUR – A combined Russian Navy and China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) fleet continues to sail in international waters east of Japan’s main island of Honshu, while Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships and aircraft monitor the fleet during its voyage. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the joint fleet...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
AFP

US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology

The United States successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system which is already being deployed by China and Russia, the US Navy said Thursday. Wood said Russia also had hypersonic technology and while the United States had held back from developing a military capacity in this field, it now had no choice but to respond in kind.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval cooperation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier...
MILITARY
thedrive

Armada Of 10 Chinese And Russian Warships Is Sailing Around Japan

The joint patrol first passed through a 12-mile-wide strait between Japan's main islands in an already significant show of force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A group of 10 Chinese and Russian naval vessels is conducting a joint patrol along a route that increasingly suggests it might take them...
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

Turkey Threatens to Buy Russian Fighter Jets

Welcome to SitRep! My partner-in-crime, Robbie Gramer, is out enjoying the bliss of married life on the California coast this week. It’s Thursday, so if you’re feeling stressed—or a little hungry—might we recommend this video of a cute monkey making green bean salad?. Here’s what’s on tap for the day:...
MILITARY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

BALTIMORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United States would come to Taiwan's defense and has a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, though the White House said later there was no change in policy towards the island. "Yes, we...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

What is the US policy of 'strategic ambiguity' towards Taiwan?

President Joe Biden's declaration that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded has renewed talk of whether Washington's longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on this thorny geopolitical issue is being reassessed. But what is strategic ambiguity and why would a solid commitment to Taiwan's defense be risky?
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy