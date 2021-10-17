CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Oct. 17, 2021: Felicity Jones, embrace life wholeheartedly

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Ang, 38; Felicity Jones, 38; Alan Jackson, 63; Michael McKean, 74. Happy Birthday: Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with advantageous people. Position yourself to advance, and you will outmaneuver any competition...

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) Have you noticed that negotiations and ideas shared with friends and partners were flowing rapidly this week? (Admittedly, there was a hiccup midweek with the full moon.) Today the dust is starting to settle, which makes it the perfect time to relax.
Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s seventh weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amandla Stenberg, 23; Ryan Reynolds, 45; Cat Deeley, 45; Weird Al Yankovic, 62. Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Take care of unfinished business so you can begin doing the things you find meaningful. Question your motives and concerns, and map out a plan that excites you about the future. Personal growth will lead to a change in lifestyle and purpose. It’s time to reinvent who you are and what you want to pursue. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 25, 34, 39, 46.
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Money is a touchy subject. Many people feel naked just talking about it, so be sensitive broaching the topic with a spouse or lover. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're "out of season" for the next four weeks. This isn't bad per se, but it does mean that you will be dealing with prickly issues surrounding love and money. Handle with care.
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 22, 2021. Nobel Prize-winning poet Odysseus Elytis was speaking like a consummate Scorpio when he said, “What I love is always being born. What I love is beginning always.” Like most Scorpios, he knew an essential secret about how to ensure he could enjoy that intense rhythm: He had to be skilled in the art of metaphorical death. How else could he be born again and again? Every time he rose up anew into the world like a beginner, it was because he had shed old ideas, past obsessions, and worn-out tricks. I trust you’ve been attending to this transformative work in the past few weeks, Scorpio. Ready to be born again? Ready to begin anew? To achieve maximum renaissance, get rid of a few more things.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dominic West, 52; Vanessa Marcil, 53; Emeril Lagasse, 62; Sarah Ferguson, 62. Happy Birthday: Take care of what matters most, and you’ll set an example and build a routine that will help you achieve more than anticipated. Don’t settle for less when you deserve and are capable of so much more. Dig in, and enjoy climbing the ladder so everyone can see how capable you are. Express yourself, expand your interests and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 8, 11, 22, 28, 31, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gillian Jacobs, 39; Roger Cross, 52; Jon Favreau, 55; John Lithgow, 76. Happy Birthday: Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and upfront and to find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing. Stand tall, be counted and do your part to secure your lot in life. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 26, 34, 40, 46.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 43; Mario Lopez, 48; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 52; Nora Roberts, 71. Happy Birthday: Take a walk on the wild side to find out what you are truly capable of doing. Explore, expand and embrace what life has to offer. Spend time with people who excite you and motivate you to challenge yourself and rise to any occasion that looks promising. It’s time to gather your experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, and shoot for the stars. Your numbers are 5, 11, 17, 24, 35, 42, 46.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Josh Hutcherson, 29; Tyler Blackburn, 35; Marcus T. Paulk, 35; Hugh Jackman, 53. ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid letting anyone distract you or make decisions for you. Look at the pros and cons, and draw a conclusion based on what you want to achieve long-term. A disciplined approach and positive attitude will get you where you want to go. 2 starsHappy Birthday: Take time to evaluate what’s going on around you before you make a move this year. You have options, and with preparation, you can reach what you desire. The world is your oyster; all you need to do is stop procrastinating and start taking advantage of opportunities as they arise. Engage in life, love and exploration, and happiness will prevail. Your numbers are 5, 13, 23, 30, 37, 41, 48.
On a scale of one to crap-tacular, how has your week been? Does it feel like things have been a little bit off?. Can we blame it on the moon? How about Mercury retrograde?. It might sound nuts and an astrological catchall but there might be some truth to this. First off, yes. We are in Mercury retrograde. Or as the website says, ISMERCURYINRETROGRADE.com. And no lie, I searched it and that's what came up as a website.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brandon Routh, 42; Scott Bakula, 67; Tony Shalhoub, 68; Sharon Osbourne, 69. Happy Birthday: Take the time to do things you want to do. It’s time to take better care of yourself instead of worrying so much about everyone else. Your happiness depends on your choices, the people you spend time with and recognizing what’s best for you. Look at the big picture, and take a moment to make the necessary adjustments. Your numbers are 6, 18, 24, 27, 33, 42, 49.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mekai Curtis, 21; Usher, 43; Natalie Maines, 47; Lori Petty, 58. Happy Birthday: Put more into your surroundings. Comfort and functionality will support peace of mind and efficiency, leaving more time to explore avenues that pique your imagination. Expand your interests, friendships and skills, and you will discover something that makes you feel alive. Express your desires, and be open to personal improvements, romance and embracing what life has to offer. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 24, 33, 36, 47.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Deschanel, 45; Jane Krakowski, 53; Lennie James, 56; Joan Cusack, 59. Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that make a difference. Expand your interests or master a skill that will ease the stress of buying you freedom or peace of mind. Enjoy the people who put a smile on your face, and put an end to debilitating situations. It’s up to you to look out for your best interest. Don’t procrastinate; act now. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 26, 34, 39, 42.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shenae Grimes, 32; Eliza Taylor, 32; B.D. Wong, 61; Kevin Kline, 74. Happy Birthday: Make decisions based on needs, not desires. Moderation will serve you well and help you gain perspective regarding what’s important to you. Use your insight, imagination and unique mindset to guide you in a direction that offers solitude, peace of mind and enlightenment. Make personal growth a priority, and contentment and happiness will be yours. Your numbers are 5, 12, 17, 25, 31, 37, 46.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen, 50; Kate Walsh, 54; Christopher Judge, 57; Marie Osmond, 62. ARIES (March 21-April 19): You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have control. A partnership will be helpful when it comes to balance and contributions. Romance is on the rise. 4 starsHappy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow others or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface and take over. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 24, 33, 37, 43.
I’ve spent much of my life striving, rushing, and stressing in order to climb the corporate ladder with the goal of eventually being able to enjoy a lucrative retirement. However, now that I’ve reached my goal and have retired, I’m feeling unfulfilled and wondering what’s next for me. How do I stop rushing and learn how to appreciate the impromptu moments of life that I missed while I was trying to get to where I am today?
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46; Saffron Burrows, 49; Jeff Goldblum, 69; Christopher Lloyd, 83. Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be ready to compromise when dealing with domestic issues and family feuds. Take comfort in knowing your capabilities, and use your strengths personally and professionally to bring people together and maintain balance, integrity and peace of mind to you and all those you encounter. Intelligence and discipline, coupled with love and understanding, will help you excel. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 24, 31, 36, 42.
Q: “What’s a good piece of advice that someone has given you?” – Riley. A: I constantly find myself asking for advice from all kinds of people to really feed my mind into being more well-rounded and not being afraid to ask for help. You will get some of the most interesting pieces of advice from some of the most unexpected people. Sometimes, one small tip mentioned years and years ago will stick with you loudly for the rest of your life. I’m this way with some advice my dad gave me throughout my teenage years. You never know what someone is capable of; being nice to every person you meet might give you everything, eventually. First impressions are, unfortunately, a very key factor in someone’s opinion of you. Remaining positive and kind will make you more likeable, memorable, and generally more approachable. This concept alone will open so many doors for you as it has for me. Other advice that has really stuck with me includes not exfoliating my skin every day or even once a week. It’s amazing how much that little fact has done for my skin! Money tips, travel tips, life hacks, etc., are everywhere you look. Asking people for their thoughts on certain matters is perfectly okay and even makes that person feel good. Another suggestion I heard that resonated was to run the dishwasher twice. There are no rules. Who says you have to take the dishes out and wash them again? Just run it again. Nobody will punish you for not having the energy to deal with the dishes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with running the dishwasher again. The moral of this is that there is nothing wrong with needing time, shortcuts, etc. Do what you have to do, but the process is up to you!
Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
