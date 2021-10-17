Horoscopes Oct. 17, 2021: Felicity Jones, embrace life wholeheartedly

Q: “What’s a good piece of advice that someone has given you?” – Riley. A: I constantly find myself asking for advice from all kinds of people to really feed my mind into being more well-rounded and not being afraid to ask for help. You will get some of the most interesting pieces of advice from some of the most unexpected people. Sometimes, one small tip mentioned years and years ago will stick with you loudly for the rest of your life. I’m this way with some advice my dad gave me throughout my teenage years. You never know what someone is capable of; being nice to every person you meet might give you everything, eventually. First impressions are, unfortunately, a very key factor in someone’s opinion of you. Remaining positive and kind will make you more likeable, memorable, and generally more approachable. This concept alone will open so many doors for you as it has for me. Other advice that has really stuck with me includes not exfoliating my skin every day or even once a week. It’s amazing how much that little fact has done for my skin! Money tips, travel tips, life hacks, etc., are everywhere you look. Asking people for their thoughts on certain matters is perfectly okay and even makes that person feel good. Another suggestion I heard that resonated was to run the dishwasher twice. There are no rules. Who says you have to take the dishes out and wash them again? Just run it again. Nobody will punish you for not having the energy to deal with the dishes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with running the dishwasher again. The moral of this is that there is nothing wrong with needing time, shortcuts, etc. Do what you have to do, but the process is up to you!

MILK ・ 13 DAYS AGO