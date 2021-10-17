CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yogurt and high-fiber diet may cut lung cancer risk

 6 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found a diet high in fiber and yogurt is linked to a reduced risk of lung cancer.

The benefits of a diet high in fiber and yogurt have already been established for cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal cancer.

The new findings, based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the United States, Europe, and Asia, suggest this diet may also protect against lung cancer.

In the study, the team divided participants into five groups, according to the amount of fiber and yogurt they consumed.

Those with the highest yogurt and fiber consumption had a 33% reduced lung cancer risk as compared to the group who did not consume yogurt and consumed the least amount of fiber.

The study provides strong evidence supporting the US 2015-2020 Dietary Guideline recommending a high fiber and yogurt diet.

This inverse association was robust, consistently seen across current, past, and never smokers, as well as men, women, and individuals with different backgrounds.

The team says the health benefits may be rooted in their prebiotic (nondigestible food that promotes the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines) and probiotic properties.

The properties may independently or synergistically modulate gut microbiota in a beneficial way.

The study is published in JAMA Oncology. One author of the study is Xiao-Ou Shu.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

