CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

UTPB trains oilfield engineers

By Bob Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j4VR_0cTq7LSD00
Local News

Engineers will always be required in the oilfield and it is a need that the University of Texas Permian Basin is pulling out all the stops to address.

Dr. George Nnanna, dean of the UTPB College of Engineering, and Amanda Benson of Midland, president of the Basin’s Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, say the work is interesting and the money appealing for those who master the curricula and get their degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj9sl_0cTq7LSD00
UTPB’s Dean of the college of Engineering George Nnanna speaks about the progress of UTPB’s Engineering Summer Camp Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the UTPB Engineering Building. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Dr. Nnanna said his graduates at the three-story, $55-million UTPB Engineering Building that was opened two years ago at 11105 W. Highway 191 are having no trouble getting jobs for as much as $140,000 a year and many are working as interns at area companies and making $25,000 to $32,000 a year before they get their diplomas.

“There are hiring opportunities in all four areas,” Nnanna said, referring to the department’s established petroleum and mechanical fields and its two-year-old chemical and electrical programs.

He and his 23 professors are schooling 563 students with 280 in mechanical, 139 in petroleum, 73 in electrical, 40 in chemical and 31 in the “intended” program to address deficiencies in subjects like algebra and calculus. “For the past two years, U.S. News & World Report has said we have the highest-paid graduates in the nation,” Nnanna said, adding that the department has graduated 94 students this year.

“Many join the oil and gas industry. One of the key benefits for this region is having graduates stay here locally and help supply the work force.”

He said mechanical engineers in the oilfield design machines and work in analytics, data collection, fluid flow and the piping networks that carry and distribute fluids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SzTe_0cTq7LSD00
From left Noah Lopez, 13, and Olivia Lee, 13, are led by UTPB professor of electrical engineering Omar Beg through a lesson of Ohm’s Law and circuit making during UTPB’s Engineering Summer Camp Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the UTPB Engineering Building. During the camp, students are led through exercises across multiple engineering fields ranging from mechanical, electrical and chemical. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Noting that the typical engineer doesn’t think there is a problem that he or she cannot solve, Nnanna said petroleum engineers are involved in most aspects of production including the design of wells, the dynamics of fluids and gasses and the evaluation of petroleum and its economic aspects.

He said the chemical discipline entails such tasks as designing chemical plants, developing biomedical devices and working in the downstream field of the energy industry, converting oil and gas into gasoline, natural gas liquids, diesel and other sources of energy.

Nnanna said electrical engineering “is a very versatile field” concerning electronic devices, power systems and power generation, the design of sensors to monitor environmental conditions and the development of cell phones and computer systems.

Asked what makes a good engineer, he said, “Dedication and being passionate about the discipline.

“The knowledge of mathematics and physics is very important because their application is needed to solve practical problems,” he said. “We’re emphasizing new technology and automation as well as data analytics, which I think will be helpful to the oil and gas industry of the future.

“As a kid, if you’re always wondering how things work, tearing things apart and trying to put them together, you may wind up being an engineer.”

Nnanna’s department is also looking at advancing the manufacturing uses of 3D and 4D printing and converting the brackish water from oil wells into irrigation water for non-edible crops.

Benson, a civil engineer who works in road-building and land development at the Parkhill Co. in Midland, said her chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers has 55 of the region’s 450 working engineers as members.

The Texas Tech graduate said getting licensed by the Texas Board of Engineers and Land Surveyors entails passing its Fundamentals of Engineering Examination, working for four years and then passing the Professional Engineering Exam.

Benson said a PE license is not required unless an engineer’s work involves direct contact with the public like civil engineering does.

UTPB Engineering Summer Camp

1 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282Q3O_0cTq7LSD00
From left, Evan Keck, 13, Tofunmi Okimi, 13, and Mathew Ortega, 11, assemble a sun-tracking solar panel together during a mechanical engineering portion of UTPB’s Engineering Summer Camp Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the UTPB Engineering Building. During the camp, students are led through exercises across multiple engineering fields ranging from mechanical, electrical and chemical. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Midland, TX
Industry
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Engineering#Oil Wells#Oil And Gas#Biomedical Engineering#Utpb Engineering Building#U S News World Report
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
185
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy