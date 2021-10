A list of people and groups you can't friend or follow on Facebook fell into the hands of The Intercept this week, and it sparked immediate debate. Pundits parsed the racial and political balance of the alleged terrorists, militants, and criminals forbidden from the social media platform for evidence of bias. Facebook pushed back, emphasizing the complexity of the task. That getting such a list right is essentially impossible has largely been overlooked, as has another important point: If this massive undertaking is what's expected of social media companies, it's an effective barrier to upstart outfits hoping to compete with established giants.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO